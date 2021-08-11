 Skip to main content
Damien Wright-Rodriguez Jr., sr., QB, Sauk Prairie
Sauk Prairie quarterback, Damien Wright-Rodriguez Junior, tries to get outside the contain of Madison Edgewood's Mark Haering in the second quarter, as Madison Edgewood takes on Sauk Prairie in Badger Conference high school football on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Sauk Prairie High School in Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin

Wright-Rodriguez Jr. showed promise during the Eagles’ winless season last fall. The 6-2, 165-pound dual-threat signal-caller threw for 440 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also was a running threat, adding 250 yards rushing in his first year as starter.

