Daily Diversion: See Paddle and Portage canoe race over the years
alert top story

Daily Diversion: See Paddle and Portage canoe race over the years

Between important news updates about COVID-19, and the side effects of extreme cabin fever, some of us at the State Journal thought you might welcome a respite in your day. In that spirit, we bring you the "Daily Diversion," which aims to provide some relief from bigger concerns.

Today, we're looking back at the annual Paddle and Portage canoe race. Unfortunately, COVID-19 forced its cancellation in what would have been its 41st year.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics