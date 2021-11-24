 Skip to main content
Dadon Gillen, jr., F, McFarland
The Spartans had a number of key losses to graduation, including three All-Rock Valley Conference picks and their sixth man from last year’s team. The artillery isn’t bare for coach Jeff Meinholdt, however, with Gillen back for his second varsity season. As a sophomore, the 6-1 wing made a big impact off the bench, averaging a third-best 8.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The output will be leaned on more after the Spartans finished 8-5 and reached the Division 2 regional final last winter.

