CY YOUNG AWARD

Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff

Let's start with the obvious. The Brewers' success so far in 2021 has been built upon one of the most formidable starting rotations in franchise history and easily one of the best in baseball this year.

Woodruff (above) is currently ninth among all NL players with a 4.8 WAR (wins above replacement) according to Baseball-Reference.com and third among NL pitchers with a 5.0 pitchers WAR, while Burnes (4.1) and Peralta (3.9) check in at eighth and ninth, respectively, on the list.

The three also rank among the NL's top-10 in hits/nine innings, strikeouts/nine innings, total strikeouts, and Fielding Independent Pitching while Burnes and Woodruff rank among the leaders in strikeout-to-walk-ratio and Burnes tops NL pitchers with just 1.562 walks/nine innings.

All three have legitimate cases for consideration and all three are worthy candidates for the honor but the question is, will all three playing on the same team split votes and lessen their chances?