Culture is vital to attracting, retaining top employees

Finding qualified, talented employees is a tough job in a low-employment landscape such as Madison’s – but keeping them is also a major challenge that cuts to the heart of a workplace’s culture.
A tight labor market owing to Madison’s low jobless rate is bedeviling employers. Once they find staff members with the skills they need, benefits, employee engagement and a rewarding workplace need to kick in, employers say.
Otherwise, businesses can find themselves in a wasteful cycle of lost productivity, money and time as they try to counter never-ending churn in their workforces.
Companies among the highly-rated Top Workplaces organizations recognize that problem and are acting.
At Widen Enterprises Inc., employees are offered a three-month course to discover their purpose and evaluate how that lines up with their career at the company that builds software that allows companies to manage their digital assets.
“The stars align when an employee’s personal purpose aligns with their occupational purpose,” Matthew Gonnering, Widen’s chief executive officer says. “If employees are working towards their passion, they will stay engaged and motivated.”
Gonnering said employees’ physical wellness also plays a role in attracting and retaining employees.
“Not only do we want them to come to work to be the best Wideneer, but we want them to be the best physical versions of themselves, to be in a good mental and emotional state, a loving parent to go home to their children, an active member of their community,” he said.
“While untraditional, we tend to intertwine these dimensions so that employees don’t have to plan their lives around work. We offer opportunities for meditation, exercise, volunteering and the flexibility to get their work done around the demands of our personal lives and commitments,” Gonnering added.
At the convenience store chain Kwik Trip, spokesman David Niemi said employee benefits, including profit-sharing bonuses, health clinics and 401(k) and insurance benefits are key in keeping talented employees.
The 25,580-employee chain also recently started accelerating the way employees accrue vacation time.
“We look for an other-person-mindedness in our employees,” Niemi said. “It’s not about Cokes and smokes. It’s relationships.”
When they find those kinds of employees, employee benefits help Kwik Trip hang onto them. Niemi said convenience-store turnover nationally tends to be at 100 to 120 percent annually, but at Kwik Trip that rate hovers at about 35 percent.
At the Waunakee Community School District, there are several study groups looking at compensations and benefits as a way to keep educators, custodians, crossing guards and other school jobs competitive.
“We’re in a very challenging market in education,” said Randy Guttenberg, district administrator. “There’s a lot of competition for teaching positions, and in Dane County, it’s hard to find people in general.”
Guttenberg said compensation and benefits are vital to ensuring Waunakee students get a top education. “We have a great school district, we have great clientele and wonderful support in our community, but we also need to make sure that we’re competitive along the lines of taking care of our staff.”
At the Madison-based online rental marketplace Abodo, CEO Alec Slocum believes in paying people what they’re worth and providing them with the authority to get the job done.
“You attract people the same way you retain them, by building a culture that is one that people want to be part of,” Slocum said. “People that are smart, ambitious, highly performing individuals want to operate in a scenario where they have a lot of autonomy. They ultimately want to be treated that the market would treat them.”
Workplace culture is a huge part of attracting and retaining employees, many Madison-area employers insist. And it’s something that demands continual attention.
“Culture is a constant job,” said Anna Stern, vice president at Tri-North Builders. “Constantly living your values and communicating that commitment is crucial to corporate culture. And, I believe if you do that, the attraction and retention will come as a result.”