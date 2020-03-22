Culture is vital to attracting, retaining top employees

“Not only do we want them to come to work to be the best Wideneer, but we want them to be the best physical versions of themselves, to be in a good mental and emotional state, a loving parent to go home to their children, an active member of their community,” he said.

“While untraditional, we tend to intertwine these dimensions so that employees don’t have to plan their lives around work. We offer opportunities for meditation, exercise, volunteering and the flexibility to get their work done around the demands of our personal lives and commitments,” Gonnering added.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

At the convenience store chain Kwik Trip, spokesman David Niemi said employee benefits, including profit-sharing bonuses, health clinics and 401(k) and insurance benefits are key in keeping talented employees.

The 25,580-employee chain also recently started accelerating the way employees accrue vacation time.

“We look for an other-person-mindedness in our employees,” Niemi said. “It’s not about Cokes and smokes. It’s relationships.”

When they find those kinds of employees, employee benefits help Kwik Trip hang onto them. Niemi said convenience-store turnover nationally tends to be at 100 to 120 percent annually, but at Kwik Trip that rate hovers at about 35 percent.