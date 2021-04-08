Yeah, I Ate That: Pringles hopes Halo gamers want 'moa' of new chips

Also, it’s a little odd that the Pringles man has a headset and microphone, given that he has no ears and no mouth? Just that big handlebar mustache.

Anyway, the picture on the container features a burger stacked four patties high. More Googling tells me that moa burgers are a fast-food staple in the Halo-verse, at least until they became almost extinct. (They didn’t stop eating them. They just became a lot more expensive.)

It is a little strange to be presented with a strange, exotic creature that I’ve never heard of before and have the first thought ,“Wonder what those taste like?” What did those big, harmless creatures do to deserve such a fate? And then I remember cows. Maybe Moa Burger Pringles are a stealth argument for veganism, a sly way to make us re-evaluate our relationship to the food we eat.