Yeah, I Ate That: Cheese-flavored 'Wine Chips' offer a little zip with your zin

For the really adventurous, there’s the Private Reserve Club, a monthly subscription service which offers special small-batch flavors each month, such as May’s Billionaire Bacon flavor.

The four base flavors that Wine Chips sent to the newsroom were plenty strong enough for me. The blue cheese chips were positively funky in an authentic way, while the smoked gouda were not for the faint of heart. (Editor's note: They were also kind of chalky? Like chips and cheese blended, put through a dehydrator and reconsituted?)

The asiago cheese flavor was probably the only one of the four that I would unhesitatingly pour into a bowl and offer to guests. (Editor's note: This is correct.)

But that’s not really the point, is it? These chips aren’t meant to be consumed on their own, but paired with a strong vintage that can go toe-to-toe with them. And on that score, all four of them worked really well, such as munching on those blue cheese chips with a buttery chardonnay. (Editor's note: Full-bodied whites are the way to go here.)

In essence, the chips are an easy and convenient way of getting the flavor notes from a cheese and cracker plate without having to break out the cutting board. Even if you’re not a big wine drinker, it makes the ordinary mass-produced potato chip feel a little unsatisfying by comparison.

(This editor went back to tortilla chips.)