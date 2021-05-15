Wisconsin Film Festival: Riz Ahmed plays a rapper at war with himself in 'Mogul Mowgli"

I would not have expected that there would be an entire subgenre of movies devoted to Riz Ahmed playing up-and-coming musicians whose lives are changed by a medical condition.
Following his Oscar-nominated turn as a heavy metal drummer going deaf in “Sound of Metal,” Ahmed plays a British-Pakistani rapper in “Mogul Mowgli” who contracts a mysterious and debilitating auto-immune disease. The film, which will be released by Strand Releasing later this year, is part of this year’s all-virtual Wisconsin Film Festival.
The scruffy, sometimes surreal film seems closer to Ahmed’s heart, and his life story, than “Sound of Metal” — he co-wrote it with director Bassam Tariq and produced it. Like Ahmed, Zed is a brilliant freestyle rapper who turns themes about immigration and identity into rapid-fire rhymes. In the film’s opening scene, we see Zed on stage spitting fire at a rapturous New York crowd, all of Ahmed’s gifts as both an actor and a hip-hop artist are in full bloom.
On the cusp of his first world tour opening for a megastar rapper, Zed seems to have it all figured out. Before the tour starts, he decides to go home to visit his middle-class Pakistani family in London, who he hasn’t seen in two years.
Once back home, Zed feels belittled by his family, who seem dismissive or suspicious of Zed’s career as a rapper. One cousin accuses him of betraying his heritage by trading his given name, Zaheer, for the stage name Zed. Zed sees his stage name as a tribute to his given name, but with a twist. The cousin wonders if Zed isn’t the one getting twisted.
After an alleyway encounter with a disgruntled fan that turns violent, Zed begins experiencing pains in his leg and collapses. He wakes up in the hospital with a terrible diagnosis; an autoimmune disease that’s causing his muscles to weaken. He begins losing weight and strength, and before long the once swaggering rapper can barely stand, his voice little more than a croak.
“Mogul Mowgli” turns the disease into something of a metaphor for Zed’s own struggles navigating between his warring identities. “Your body can’t recognize itself,” a doctor tells him, “So it’s attacking itself.”
The film spends a lot of time in Zed’s subconscious as he grapples to accept this new reality, and Ahmed’s fiery, desperate performance anchors the film as old memories (and some of Ahmed’s actual home movies) mix with images from Pakistani mythology to torment Zed. In particular, the film returns to the image of a crowded train, the train that Zed’s estranged father (Alyy Khan) rode in as a young man when he escaped violence in Pakistan to emigrate to Britain.
Zed comes to understand that his own journey has been not so much different than his father’s, and if “Mogul Mowgli” doesn’t cure its protagonist’s medical condition, it does provide some cathartic relief for his conflicted soul.
The Wisconsin Film Festival runs through Thursday at 2021.wifilmfest.org.