Wisconsin Film Festival: Riz Ahmed plays a rapper at war with himself in 'Mogul Mowgli"

Once back home, Zed feels belittled by his family, who seem dismissive or suspicious of Zed’s career as a rapper. One cousin accuses him of betraying his heritage by trading his given name, Zaheer, for the stage name Zed. Zed sees his stage name as a tribute to his given name, but with a twist. The cousin wonders if Zed isn’t the one getting twisted.

After an alleyway encounter with a disgruntled fan that turns violent, Zed begins experiencing pains in his leg and collapses. He wakes up in the hospital with a terrible diagnosis; an autoimmune disease that’s causing his muscles to weaken. He begins losing weight and strength, and before long the once swaggering rapper can barely stand, his voice little more than a croak.

“Mogul Mowgli” turns the disease into something of a metaphor for Zed’s own struggles navigating between his warring identities. “Your body can’t recognize itself,” a doctor tells him, “So it’s attacking itself.”