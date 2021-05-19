Wisconsin Film Festival: 'Passing On' finds life and compassion in the presence of death

The presence of death is literally in the room throughout Nathan Clarke’s “The Passing On,” the Madison native’s documentary about life in a Black-owned funeral parlor in San Antonio.
But what’s striking about the film is how much life is in it, how much empathy and humanity. Clarke focuses on the parlor’s 71-year-old chief embalmer, James Bryant, and his mentorship of a young Black intern struggling to find his place in the world. The film won a Golden Badger Award at this year’s Wisconsin Film Festival.
There was a time when undertaker was one of the few professions open to a Black man like Bryant. White-owned funeral homes would often refuse to bury Black people, and their prejudice created an opportunity for Black people to start and run their own funeral homes, a respectable middle-class profession.
In his four decades in the profession, Bryant has learned to put his own feelings aside when dealing with the deceased (Clarke is discreet with his camera in those scenes), but he clearly treats his role with great respect and reverence. The title “The Passing On” refers to the transition between life and death, of course. But it also refers to the traditions of the trade that Bryant learned from his Uncle Eddie, that he hopes to pass along to his intern, Clarence Pierre.
It’s unclear whether Pierre wants to take them on. A young gay man and a devoted Christian, Pierre is still forging his path, and is open to the idea of getting a good job at any funeral home, not just a Black-owned one. This raises Bryant’s ire, and the film tells us that Black-owned funeral homes have waned from over 3,000 in the 1950s to less than 1,000 today. It’s a symbol of progress that funeral homes are integrated, but also threatens the future for the Black-owned business.
There are moments of humor in the film, as when Bryant gently admonishes Pierre that it’s probably not a good idea to say “Have a nice day” to the bereaved. And we learn more about Bryant’s background, a Vietnam veteran who overcame PTSD and a heroin addiction with the help of his uncle and learning the undertaker trade. Clarke observes and lets the story unfold, leading to an ending that seems happy for Pierre, but perhaps more bittersweet for Bryant.
Clarke previously made a 2011 documentary called “Wrestling for Jesus,” about a regional amateur Christian wrestling circuit in the South. I went into that movie expecting to chuckle condescendingly at the subjects, and ended up feeling emotionally invested in their lives instead. He brings a similar compassion and curiosity about his subjects to “The Passing On.”
“The Passing On” is paired with the thematically similar documentary short “Bid Caller,” which follows a veteran auctioneer in the Milwaukee suburbs. As the auctioneer visits retiring business owners and downsizing widows, sorting through decades of accumulated stuff, there’s a similar passing on of memories and tradition that takes place.