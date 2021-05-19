Wisconsin Film Festival: 'Passing On' finds life and compassion in the presence of death

It’s unclear whether Pierre wants to take them on. A young gay man and a devoted Christian, Pierre is still forging his path, and is open to the idea of getting a good job at any funeral home, not just a Black-owned one. This raises Bryant’s ire, and the film tells us that Black-owned funeral homes have waned from over 3,000 in the 1950s to less than 1,000 today. It’s a symbol of progress that funeral homes are integrated, but also threatens the future for the Black-owned business.

There are moments of humor in the film, as when Bryant gently admonishes Pierre that it’s probably not a good idea to say “Have a nice day” to the bereaved. And we learn more about Bryant’s background, a Vietnam veteran who overcame PTSD and a heroin addiction with the help of his uncle and learning the undertaker trade. Clarke observes and lets the story unfold, leading to an ending that seems happy for Pierre, but perhaps more bittersweet for Bryant.

Clarke previously made a 2011 documentary called “Wrestling for Jesus,” about a regional amateur Christian wrestling circuit in the South. I went into that movie expecting to chuckle condescendingly at the subjects, and ended up feeling emotionally invested in their lives instead. He brings a similar compassion and curiosity about his subjects to “The Passing On.”