Wisconsin Film Festival: 'Holler' undermines its look at blue-collar desperation

Nicole Riegel’s “Holler” is shot on 16mm film, a rarity in today’s digital-centric cinema. It's very effective, and the washed-out colors and grainy textures make the drama look like an old documentary about working-class life from the ‘70s and ‘80s, like Barbara Kopple’s “Harlan County U.S.A.”
If only the film felt as authentic as it looked. Riegel, who drew loosely from her own adolescence in writing and directing the film, can’t avoid cliché in a story of a teenage girl named Ruth (Jessica Barden) struggling to escape her dead-end Ohio town.
“Holler” is now playing at this year’s virtual Wisconsin Film Festival.
With her mother (Pamela Adlon) detoxing in prison, Ruth lives with her older brother Blaze (Gus Halper) in a house where the water and electricity have been shut off, and there’s an eviction notice on the door every day when she gets home from school. She and Blaze try to make extra money collecting cans and scrap metal, but it’s not nearly enough. The local frozen-food factory seems to be Ruth’s only option after high school — but even the factory is laying people off.
As played by Barden (a British actress) in a flinty, steadfast performance, Ruth is too smart to live in this world but too scared to leave. We see her hide her intelligence from the world, as when she steals a copy of “Madame Bovary” from the school library (one of many moments that feel like a screenwriter’s invention rather than real life). She fills out a college application but balks at sending it, so Blaze secretly does it for her.
She gets accepted, but the siblings have no way to pay for college. They decide to fall in with the local scrap metal dealer, Hark (Austin Amelio), who has a lucrative (and illegal) side hustle. The shuttered factories around town are full of copper and other high-quality materials, and Hark and his crew raid the plants at night to find scrap metal that they can sell to Hark’s Chinese buyers.
The metaphor, of a country literally stripping itself for parts, is a powerful one, even if Riegel can’t resist gilding the lily by adding the image of a pile of discarded American flags in one closed factory in case we didn’t get the idea. As Blaze and Ruth get deeper and deeper into Hark’s gang, they start to realize that he may not be the good guy he says he is, something the viewer has picked up on immediately.
Not pulling punches, Riegel used her old hometown of Jackson, Ohio as her setting, and the film is unflinching at showing the gritty desperation of life on the margins, accepted by Gene Back’s mournful string score. But the “movie” moments end up undercutting the realism; I believed these circumstances exist. I didn’t believe these characters did.
The Wisconsin Film Festival runs through Thursday online at 2021.wifilmfest.org.