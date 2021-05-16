Wisconsin Film Festival: 'Holler' undermines its look at blue-collar desperation

Nicole Riegel’s “Holler” is shot on 16mm film, a rarity in today’s digital-centric cinema. It's very effective, and the washed-out colors and grainy textures make the drama look like an old documentary about working-class life from the ‘70s and ‘80s, like Barbara Kopple’s “Harlan County U.S.A.”

If only the film felt as authentic as it looked. Riegel, who drew loosely from her own adolescence in writing and directing the film, can’t avoid cliché in a story of a teenage girl named Ruth (Jessica Barden) struggling to escape her dead-end Ohio town.

“Holler” is now playing at this year’s virtual Wisconsin Film Festival.

With her mother (Pamela Adlon) detoxing in prison, Ruth lives with her older brother Blaze (Gus Halper) in a house where the water and electricity have been shut off, and there’s an eviction notice on the door every day when she gets home from school. She and Blaze try to make extra money collecting cans and scrap metal, but it’s not nearly enough. The local frozen-food factory seems to be Ruth’s only option after high school — but even the factory is laying people off.