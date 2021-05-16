Wisconsin Film Festival: Christian Petzold's fantastical romance 'Undine' makes a poignant splash

Undine (Paula Beer) is in the process of getting dumped by her boyfriend Johannes (Jacob Matschenz) as the movie opens, and her reaction is, to put it mildly, odd. “If you leave me, I’ll have to kill you,” Undine tells Johannes, and he seems to believe her.

This plays into the myth of the undine (although Petzold never explains it to the audience), a water sprite that achieves human form for love. If betrayed, the undine must kill her lover and return to the water. It’s unclear at this point where Undine really is a water nymph, or merely believes she is. A lot of “Undine” reminded me of the stories of Haruki Murakami, where surreal flourishes float through ordinary human life, as in a dream.

Undine apparently forgets about her deadly promise when she runs into Christoph (Franz Rogowski, who starred with Beer in “Transit”). Christoph is a professional diver who repairs underwater turbines in dams, so perhaps he has a natural attraction to a water creature. He's sweet and open where Johannes was manipulative and duplicitous.

Beer and Rogowski have enormous on-screen chemistry as Undine and Christoph fall quickly and deeply in love; Petzold often uses the sound effect of a distant train rumbling in the distance to signify their roiling emotions. But the story of the undine is ultimately a tragedy, and it can’t last.