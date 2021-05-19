Wisconsin Film Festival: Brilliantly evocative 'One Foot In' deserves a big hand

The film is showing along with another terrific feature film, Kristen Peterson's "Ringolevio," a contemporary drama shot near Madison about a woman who clashes with her partner's three adult brothers on their family farm.

American Players Theatre veterans James DeVita and Marcus Truschinski play Tammany and Greer, two men whose bond is palpable but mysterious. Dirt-stained and profane, Tammany still speaks in the flowery prose of civilized folks (“The hour of day put us at hazard”), wearing his erudition like the tatters of his filthy suit.

The lanky Greer is more taciturn, and the scar across his scalp and the haunted look in his eyes signify some horror he has just endured, a horror Tammany failed to save him from. Greer insists he had a vision of great treasure buried in a grave deep in the woods, and the greedy Tammany (DeVita’s entertaining performance has a whiff of Walter Brennan in "Treasure of the Sierra Madre") is only too happy to tag along for a share.