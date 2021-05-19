Wisconsin Film Festival: Brilliantly evocative 'One Foot In' deserves a big hand

The Wisconsin Film Festival slogan “Turn the lights down low” may never be more applicable in this year’s festival than it is for Eric Schabla and Jack Whaley’s short film “One Foot In.”
Whaley served as director of photography as well as co-director, and the film features absolutely stunning night photography, with the actors moving through fog-shrouded forests, their faces lit by a swaying lantern, the moon gazing balefully down from above.
Atmospheric and immersive, “One Foot In” is an ambitious tale of skullduggery and greed set in the post-Civil War South. The 24-minute film was shot last fall in the forests and fields of the Driftless region, and I would have been impressed that any film could be made under those conditions in the middle of a pandemic.
That Schabla and Whaley made this film, with top-notch acting and cinematography, and ornate dialogue from Schabla that deserves to be framed on a wall, is a real achievement. Every detail, down to the stains on the characters’ teeth, is convincing.
The film is showing along with another terrific feature film, Kristen Peterson's "Ringolevio," a contemporary drama shot near Madison about a woman who clashes with her partner's three adult brothers on their family farm.
American Players Theatre veterans James DeVita and Marcus Truschinski play Tammany and Greer, two men whose bond is palpable but mysterious. Dirt-stained and profane, Tammany still speaks in the flowery prose of civilized folks (“The hour of day put us at hazard”), wearing his erudition like the tatters of his filthy suit.
The lanky Greer is more taciturn, and the scar across his scalp and the haunted look in his eyes signify some horror he has just endured, a horror Tammany failed to save him from. Greer insists he had a vision of great treasure buried in a grave deep in the woods, and the greedy Tammany (DeVita’s entertaining performance has a whiff of Walter Brennan in "Treasure of the Sierra Madre") is only too happy to tag along for a share.
The two broken men forge their way through a beautiful and unforgiving landscape, their journey having a metaphysical “Heart of Darkness” quality as they move deeper into the wilderness. Schabla’s screenplay leaves a lot of room for mystery, not revealing much about the characters’ histories, and stops short of the destination it seems to be heading toward. (Maybe a full-length feature is in the cards.)
But those empty spaces leave room for the actors and the audience to fill in, and make for a tantalizing experience that I expect will reward multiple viewings.
The Wisconsin Film Festival runs through Thursday online at 2021.wifilmfest.org.