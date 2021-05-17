What do Wisconsin gerrymandering, the 1904 St. Louis Exposition, the migratory patterns of ants and the debate over whether a straw has two holes or one have in common?

They have all occupied Jordan Ellenberg’s brain at some time, and they all make appearances in his new book, "Shape,” which comes out May 25 and is available for pre-order. Ellenberg, a mathematics professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, even drew a convoluted flow chart that appears at the front of the book connecting all of the book’s disparate topics. It was his homage to the intricate maps that often appear at the front of epic fantasy novels.

But “Shape” has reality on its mind, not fantasy. Subtitled “The Hidden Geometry of Information, Biology, Strategy, Democracy and Everything Else,” Ellenberg’s book uses geometry (literally defined as “measuring the world”) to illustrate and explain the hidden mathematical foundations of the world around us.

“What I like about books is that you can just kind of stretch and go where the subject takes you,” Ellenberg said in a phone interview while walking around Lake Wingra. “Maybe other people are more organized and they write the book they set out to write. For me, I make a plan, and then I start researching and writing. And then I just find some crazy thread and pull it out and go to a completely different place I didn't know I was going to go.”

Luckily for Ellenberg, geometry gives him a lot of places to go. He admits that the subject is an acquired taste (in the book, he calls it “the cilantro of math") that he didn’t acquire when he was first studying it in school.

“I was one of the ones who didn’t respond that well to ‘Euclid proved this thing about isosceles triangles’ geometry,” he said. “On the other hand, what were Euclid and every other classical geometer trying to do? They were studying the actual shapes and orientation and motions and locations of things in the world.

“That made it easy to make it the spine of this book. There’s not much that you want to think about in a rigorous and quantitative way that is not in some way geometric.”

Do the math (or don't)

So “Shape” is full of stories about the geometry behind all sorts of things, told in Ellenberg’s engaging and often funny voice, like a lecture from your favorite professor. A reader can breeze through it and enjoy the stories, or slow down as he dives into some of the more complex mathematics behind the anecdotes, often illustrated with hand-drawn equations and graphs.

“I try to write in a way that you can read the whole thing, just like you're reading a story, because it is a story,” he said. “It’s a narrative. When you’re teaching, you’re telling a story. I also wanted to reward reading it while having a pencil in your hand and some scrap paper. I wanted to have something to offer for people who want to go at it with that level of granularity.”

One of the chapters of particular interest to Wisconsinites is the last one, “How Math Broke Democracy (And Still Might Save It),” which takes an in-depth look at how Republicans gerrymandered Wisconsin in 2011 to give them a virtually unbreakable hold on the Wisconsin Legislature. Ellenberg said he wrote the chapter intending to educate the reader than to advocate a position — although very few people who learn about gerrymandering end up supporting it.

“I’m not taking a bold contrarian stand by saying actually it’s kind of bad and here’s why,” he said. “Only in the last five to 10 years have people really been sensitized to how pervasive and how powerful a practice it is. Pretty uniformly, when people learn more about it, despite their political sympathies, they don’t like it! They think it’s dirty.”

Ellenberg, who also wrote the 2014 best-selling book “How Not To Be Wrong,” said he had some trepidation about whether higher-ups at the UW would like for him to be writing books that appeal to a wide audience. In fact, he said, they’re very supportive, and see it as an extension of the Wisconsin Idea.

“Our mission is not just to educate and offer something to people 18 through 22 who happen to be enrolled at any given moment at UW-Madison. That’s already a lot of people. There’s a lot more people who want to learn about math. The UW is extremely enthusiastic about having this incredible population of expertise that’s built up at the university be available, especially to the state of Wisconsin but also the country and the world.”

'A triangle is as real as freedom'

Ellenberg recently finished recording the audiobook for “Shape,” a challenge for a book with so many diagrams. While the visuals (including that ball-of-yarn opening flowchart) will be included with the audiobook as a PDF, he tries to keep things understandable even for those driving in their cars and unable to check the diagrams.

“It’s a challenge,” he said. “One reason I read it myself is that it would be hard for someone who isn’t me to figure out what to say about the pictures. I can sort of work around it and change the wording a little bit. But since I know what I’m trying to convey, I can do it in a way that would be hard for someone who hadn’t written the book to do.”

Ellenberg amiably pushed back when asked whether his books use math to explain the real world, or use the real world to explain math.

“I think math is the real world,” he said. “People like to divide it into ‘There are abstract concepts’ and ‘The real world.’ But abstract concepts are quite real, actually. People don’t say “freedom” isn’t real. A triangle is as real as freedom.”

To celebrate the book’s publication, Ellenberg will take part in a virtual Crowdcast event with data journalist Meredith Broussard through Mystery to Me on Tuesday, May 25, at 7 p.m.