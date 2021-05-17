TV shows have helped us tour the world from lockdown

It’s not exactly news that we’ve spent the last year in quarantine binging television shows.
But one reason why we’ve been watching so much on Netflix and Disney+ I don’t think has been explored — the chance to see a new place. Most of us haven’t traveled during the past year (and are only very cautiously looking at traveling in the summer and fall).
A TV show set in a foreign locale can be a way to travel vicariously while staying safely on the living room sofa. Case in point: As much as I enjoyed the heists in the French Netflix show “Lupin,” what I really liked was the chance to see Paris in all its glory. The first episode takes place at the Louvre, for heaven’s sake!
A lot of people must feel the same way, because when I put the call out on social media for other shows that people have been traveling vicariously through, I got a massive response. Here are some suggestions for traveling around the world in 80 minutes.
Travel TV: Some people took the question literally and mentioned their favorite travel shows that they’ve been enjoying: “Stanley Tucci’s Italy,” “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” “Eater's Guide to the World,” “Rick Steves’ Europe” and Josh Gates' "Expedition Unknown” are all favorite ways to see the world.
“’Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi’ has scratched that itch for me," one reader said. "Makes me want to see more of the U.S. (and explore more ethnic food).”
Touring the good ol’ U.S. of A: A lot of people were exploring America through their television, including:
“’Bosch' for those pretty L.A. at night shots from his house which they have to explain why he can afford.”
“’Yellowstone’ for getting (me) way out of the city and accepting that I’ll never look cool in a cowboy hat.”
“’Mare of Easttown’ — great show but based on the accents I can’t tell if it’s set in Boston, Maine, New York or Wisconsin.” (Editor’s note: It takes place in a working class town outside of Philadelphia.)
Think globally: It seems all four corners of the world are represented in the shows that people watch. My beloved “Lupin” was mentioned a couple of times, as was “Emily in Paris” and “The Bureau.” But the clear favorite for vicarious trips to Paris was the comedy show “Call My Agent!”
“’Call My Agent’ most of all for its delicious feel of Parisian streets, nightlife and cafes — just the thrill of being handed a fancy menu!” one reader noted.
Also represented: Japan (“Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!”) New Zealand (“The Brokenwood Mysteries”), England (“Doc Martin”), Israel (“Shtisel”), Denmark (“Borgen”), Australia (“Mystery Road”) and “all over Europe” (“Killing Eve”).
To infinity and beyond: A couple of respondents even dreamed really big and didn’t limit themselves to traveling planet Earth, picking “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Expanse.”
Said one reader: “'Star Trek: Discovery.' My ticket to anywhere else.”
Hang in there, get vaccinated, and it won’t be long before you’ll get to see personally how all of these exotic locales measure up to your favorite shows. Except for you, Star Trek Guy.