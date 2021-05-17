TV shows have helped us tour the world from lockdown

It’s not exactly news that we’ve spent the last year in quarantine binging television shows.

But one reason why we’ve been watching so much on Netflix and Disney+ I don’t think has been explored — the chance to see a new place. Most of us haven’t traveled during the past year (and are only very cautiously looking at traveling in the summer and fall).

A TV show set in a foreign locale can be a way to travel vicariously while staying safely on the living room sofa. Case in point: As much as I enjoyed the heists in the French Netflix show “Lupin,” what I really liked was the chance to see Paris in all its glory. The first episode takes place at the Louvre, for heaven’s sake!

A lot of people must feel the same way, because when I put the call out on social media for other shows that people have been traveling vicariously through, I got a massive response. Here are some suggestions for traveling around the world in 80 minutes.