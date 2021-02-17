'To the Ends of the Earth' follows a stranger in a strange land

“To The Ends of the Earth” is this week’s film in the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art's Spotlight Cinema series. Beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, museum members can register for a free link to watch the film, while all others can register and rent the film through its distributor, with a portion of the proceeds going to the museum.

While to fans of the TV show, Yoko may seem to be the star, in reality she is at the mercy of the producer and the camera crew, gamely acquiescing to every assignment. When a local food vendor serves her a bowl of uncooked rice, she has to smile for the camera and pretend it’s delicious (“Wonderfully crunchy!”)

In one harrowing scene, the producer makes her ride a clearly unsafe amusement park ride over and over, with even the ride operator objecting that she could suffer permanent brain damage. But Yoko does what she’s told; she staggers off the ride to throw up, and then gets back on for another take.