This year's Oscar-nominated animated shorts range from wry to wrenching

Those memories include the circumstances of the daughter’s death, which is portrayed discreetly but is still devastating to watch, and sadly relevant to the news of the past few weeks. But the film’s message is ultimately a healing one, that remembering the fullness of a life is the only way for those who mourn to move forward. “If Anything Happens I Love You” is now available to watch on Netflix.

I was wowed by Erick Oh’s ambitious “Opera,” which attempts nothing less than to capture the cyclical nature of history in a giant animated tableau that looks like an intricate level from the video game "Monument Valley.” We watch as hundreds of tiny figures move in an intricate loop of working, eating, fighting and dying, while a ruling class watches from above, enjoying the fruits of their labor.

“Opera” is a marvel that you can watch over and over, each time focusing on different little dramas that play out in the frame. It’s a stunning achievement unlike anything I’ve ever seen.