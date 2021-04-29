'The Truffle Hunters' digs up some warm feelings

"The Truffle Hunters" is opening Friday at AMC Madison 6 and was reviewed from a digital streaming link.

“The Truffle Hunters” opens with a long shot of a wooded hillside in autumn, covered in gold and orange leaves. As the camera slowly comes closer, we see a man and his two dogs scrambling up and down the hill.

When I first saw the documentary last October at the virtual New York Film Festival, that beautiful and tranquil scene really affected me in the midst of such a hectic and frightening time. Seven months later, as the world calms down and opens up again, Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s documentary is still a tonic, especially if you love (in no particular order) good dogs, old Italian men and beautiful forests in autumn. And, of course, truffles.

In the Piedmont region of northern Italy lives the rare white Alba truffle, prized by chefs and restaurateurs around the world. For such a hot commodity in 21st-century dining, the procurement of these truffles remains stubbornly medieval — trained dogs with sensitive noses have to sniff them out in the soil.