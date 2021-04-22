The revolution will be synthesized in engaging 'Sisters with Transistors'

“You were the composer,” said Suzanne Ciani, who, in one clip, conjures up beautiful and supple music out of a few suitcases full of electronics for an audience sitting cross-legged in an art gallery. “You were the performer. You were the arbiter of your vision.”

Delia Derbyshire was a British mathematician who said her music was inspired by the air raid sirens that filled the skies of London during the Blitz — an abstract sound with concrete meaning. She would go on to compose for the BBC, including the iconic “Doctor Who” theme song in the early 1960s. In France, composer Éliane Radique wryly remembered how her male colleagues dismissed her efforts; one said her main contribution to the studio was that she made it smell nicer.

The pushback from the establishment was fierce. One 1950s BBC report refuses to even call it music. When Bebe Barron and her husband Louis composed the score for the sci-fi film “Forbidden Planet,” the musicians’ union balked at the idea of calling it a score, and made the studio label it “electronic tonalities.”