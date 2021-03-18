'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' brings a moodier Marvel to Disney+

Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, was one of those who “blipped,” and is still readjusting to the fact that he missed the last five years. Most significantly, he seems to have rejected Steve Rogers' offer to take the shield and become the next Captain America, at a time when the world is adrift and in need of heroes.

Instead, Sam heads back home to Louisiana and is trying to save his family fishing business. Mackie is enormously appealing as the low-key Sam, especially in scenes with Sam’s sister Sarah (the wonderful Adepero Oduye of “Pariah”), who has struggled to keep the business going. Sam may be the Falcon, but that doesn’t mean the local bank will give a working-class Black family a loan, even if the bank manager wants to take a selfie with him.

The show also follows Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), certainly the most tormented character in history with the name Bucky. Bucky is still wracked with guilt over the evil deeds he committed as the Winter Soldier, an assassin mind-controlled by the villainous Hydra, but sees no way to atone.