The best movies of 2020, in and (mostly) out of theaters

On Thursday, March 5, I went and saw the new version of Jane Austen’s ‘Emma” with a half-full audience at AMC Madison 6. I thought it was fine.

I spent the rest of 2020 thinking about that innocuous, er, inn-o-cent night. It would be a long time before I would be back to see a movie in a theater again, and it’ll be a long time until I see one with a crowd.

The loss of going to the movies doesn’t compare to many of the other heartbreaks of this strange and sad year. But it is a heartbreak nonetheless, especially for someone like me who loves movies and watches them for a living.

That ache is compounded by the anxiety that surrounds the theatrical moviegoing experience right now. Temporary shifts meant to respond to the COVID pandemic could become permanent changes. With studios like Disney and Warner Bros. embracing streaming as a future (if not the future) of movies, one worries what movie theaters will be like when we finally emerge from all this.