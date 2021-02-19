Tell your friends who liked 'The Undoing' about Amazon's 'Tell Me Your Secrets'

The ickiest of them all is Kit Parker (Xavier Samuel), a Texas serial killer convicted of killing nine young women. He was put behind bars with the help of Karen Miller (Lily Rabe), his longtime girlfriend, who lived in romantic bliss with him for years and was apparently unaware of his crimes.

Because so much of the country believes Karen had to have participated in the murders, she’s put into the witness protection program and given a new life in a small Louisiana town under the name Emma Hall. But she's far from safe. Her case worker/therapist (Enrique Murciano) is hostile and controlling, and a teenage girl she befriends in the town ends up murdered. Rabe excels at toggling in flashbacks between the trusting, naïve Karen and the wary, damaged Emma, who tries to save the girls in town from the killer in not-too-subtle penance for failing to save her ex-boyfriend’s victims.

Back in Texas, Mary Barlow (Amy Brenneman) is obsessed with finding Karen/Emma. Her daughter Theresa disappeared seven years earlier after crossing paths with Parker, but her body was never found, and Mary is convinced Karen knows what happened to her. Grief has turned Mary into a monster, willing to manipulate her own family and even other victims’ families in her search for Theresa.