SXSW Film Festival Day 3: It's amateur hour (in a good way) with 'Alien on Stage' and 'We Are the Thousand'

Perhaps given its affiliation with a legendary music festival, the SXSW Film Festival is often known as the place for big music documentaries to premiere. This year’s all-virtual festival includes debuts of highly anticipated documentaries about Tom Petty, Demi Lovato and Charli XCX.

But, just as SXSW mixes big-name talent with smaller bands playing backyards and parking lots, there are a couple of great documentaries about artists you’ve never heard of. In fact, they’re all amateurs with day jobs, but their passion and commitment equals that of the professionals they idolize.

“Alien on Stage” tells the unlikely story of a group of bus drivers from the rural English county of Dorset who mount a stage version of “Alien,” the 1979 Ridley Scott sci-fi horror classic. There’s more than a little “Waiting for Guffman”-style chuckles as we watch these amateurs try to remember their lines, or pull off live visual effects like the movie’s notorious “chest-burster” scene using rubber puppets and fishing line.