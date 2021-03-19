SXSW Film Festival Day 3: It's amateur hour (in a good way) with 'Alien on Stage' and 'We Are the Thousand'

Perhaps given its affiliation with a legendary music festival, the SXSW Film Festival is often known as the place for big music documentaries to premiere. This year’s all-virtual festival includes debuts of highly anticipated documentaries about Tom Petty, Demi Lovato and Charli XCX.
But, just as SXSW mixes big-name talent with smaller bands playing backyards and parking lots, there are a couple of great documentaries about artists you’ve never heard of. In fact, they’re all amateurs with day jobs, but their passion and commitment equals that of the professionals they idolize.
“Alien on Stage” tells the unlikely story of a group of bus drivers from the rural English county of Dorset who mount a stage version of “Alien,” the 1979 Ridley Scott sci-fi horror classic. There’s more than a little “Waiting for Guffman”-style chuckles as we watch these amateurs try to remember their lines, or pull off live visual effects like the movie’s notorious “chest-burster” scene using rubber puppets and fishing line.
But the heart and determination of the company is never in doubt, and while the acting is community-theater enthusiastic, the amateur set designers and costumers pull off some downright ingenious feats in bringing the film’s grungy look to the stage.
While the production’s one-and-only show at the local community center is something of a disaster, filmmakers Danielle Kummer and Lucy Harvey arrange for the production to hit the road for a one-night-only show in a gorgeous theater in London’s historic West End.
One might worry that the packed audience that shows up is there to poke fun, but as the peals of laughter and applause wash over the stage, it’s clear the cast and crew are having as good a time as the crowd. “Alien on Stage” could have dug deeper into the lives of its subjects, but it’s still an amiable tribute to the power of creativity, determination and not a little bit of delusion.
You probably saw the YouTube video (55 million views and counting) of the thousand musicians who gathered in Cesena, Italy in 2016 to play a massive version of “Learning to Fly” in the hopes of coaxing the Foo Fighters to play their town.
Their journey is chronicled in Anita Rivaroli’s infectiously entertaining “We Are The Thousand,” following mastermind Fabio Zaffagnini as he rallies a town behind his cause. It’s pretty amazing to watch as hundreds of drummers, bass players, guitarists and singers manage to pull together and play in unison.
The “conductor” makes all the musicians pledge to “only play the necessary notes and no more.” Seeing so many people in close proximity creating something larger than themselves is, of course, extra poignant in these quarantined times.
The second half of the film follows what happened after Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters got wind of the video, making it a true rock ‘n’ roll happy ending. One caveat: You’d better like “Learning to Fly,” because you hear it a LOT during the movie.
Both films are available on demand through Saturday as part of the festival.