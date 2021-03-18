SXSW Film Festival Day 2: 'Here Before' and 'Language Lessons' grapple with grief in very different ways

It’s been a year of grieving, whether we’ve lost loved ones or simply miss the lives we used to live. Two new films at the SXSW Film Festival, running virtually this year through Saturday, show characters grappling with deep-seated grief, although in very different ways.

In the Irish horror-thriller “Here Before,” Laura (the phenomenal Andrea Riseborough) lost her young daughter in a car accident years earlier, and has lived with grief so long that it's almost like another member of the family. She can chuckle over fond memories as she replants the flowers in her daughter’s roadside memorial, or drop a line like “my daughter, she’s not with us anymore” in the middle of a friendly chat in the supermarket without flinching.

Then a new family moves in to the other side of the duplex that Laura lives in with her husband and son. This family has a young girl, Megan (Niamh Dornan), who instantly takes a shine to Laura. For Laura, Megan’s presence is welcome, but also stirs up more painful and visceral memories of her daughter.