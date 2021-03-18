SXSW Film Festival Day 2: 'Here Before' and 'Language Lessons' grapple with grief in very different ways

It’s been a year of grieving, whether we’ve lost loved ones or simply miss the lives we used to live. Two new films at the SXSW Film Festival, running virtually this year through Saturday, show characters grappling with deep-seated grief, although in very different ways.
In the Irish horror-thriller “Here Before,” Laura (the phenomenal Andrea Riseborough) lost her young daughter in a car accident years earlier, and has lived with grief so long that it's almost like another member of the family. She can chuckle over fond memories as she replants the flowers in her daughter’s roadside memorial, or drop a line like “my daughter, she’s not with us anymore” in the middle of a friendly chat in the supermarket without flinching.
Then a new family moves in to the other side of the duplex that Laura lives in with her husband and son. This family has a young girl, Megan (Niamh Dornan), who instantly takes a shine to Laura. For Laura, Megan’s presence is welcome, but also stirs up more painful and visceral memories of her daughter.
That becomes quite literal when Megan begins to insist that she knows Laura from before, and talks about times they've spent together at the playground, at school — and at the graveyard. Director Stacey Gregg keeps the audience unnerved and guessing whether there is something supernatural going on, if Laura is losing her senses, or if Megan’s family has some hidden agenda.
The resolution to that mystery feels abrupt and unsatisfying. But until then, Gregg maintains an uneasy tension with perfectly composed, often symmetrical shots, and Riseborough’s emotionally raw performance.
The film’s most chilling scene is a dream sequence that, for some reason, is scored to the cheerful theme song from one of my favorite comedy podcasts, “Jordan, Jesse, Go!” It was so jarringly out of context that I don’t think my brain will recover for quite a while.
The shot-during-COVID “Language Lessons” takes a more comedic but poignant approach to grieving. Mark Duplass plays Adam, a man whose wealthy husband buys him two years’ worth of Zoom Spanish lessons as a present. He has an instant rapport with his instructor, a Costa Rican woman named Carino (Natalie Morales, who also directed), and the two have an easy, free-flowing bilingual conversation. Given that the two actors are in different locations throughout, it’s impressive how much onscreen chemistry they have together.
Then Adam’s husband unexpectedly dies, and the Spanish lessons become a needed distraction for the shell-shocked widower as well as the chance to process his feelings to a sympathetic listener. There was a moment where I feared “Language Lessons” was going to be the sort of movie where a non-white character exists mainly to make a white main character’s life better.
But then, midway through, the guarded Carino drops a hint that she’s also going through some trauma, and “Language Lessons” becomes more balanced, a very moving film about two people from different worlds unexpectedly making a meaningful connection. The past year of isolation has reminded us how precious those connections can be.
Both movies are available on demand at the SXSW website through Saturday.