SXSW Film Festival Day 1: 'Ninjababy' and 'The End of Us' find laughs in a tough spot

The screening was running a little late, and audience members were grumbling. The screening was virtual, and the complaining was taking place in a group chat, but aside from that the SXSW Film Festival was doing an unusually good job replicating the real-world festival-going experience.
SXSW, which now encompasses the core music festival, the film festival, SXSW Interactive and much more, is known for long lines and people getting shut out of things. But, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed everything off of the streets of Austin, Texas, and into the digital realm this week.
Unlike most film festivals like the Sundance Film Festival and New York Film Festival, SXSW did not offer individual tickets for individual screenings to give people the chance to sample the festival from home. Instead, festival goers had to buy a $325 all-access pass which opened up the entire festival — a high bar for the casual viewer, but a bargain for those who wanted to do a deep dive into five days of music performances, movies, conferences and keynote speakers.
And while a few films were available to watch for a limited time, most are on demand until the festival ends on Saturday night, a very flexible option to those fest-ing in place.
I had heard good things about the Norwegian comedy “Ninjababy” from when it premiered last month at the Berlinale Film Festival, and made it the start of my SXSW experience. I was glad I did. Yngvild Sve Flikke’s film about an unplanned pregnancy is scathingly funny and transgressive, but also sweet and honest.
“Blood and suffering!” screams Rakel (Kristine Kujath Thorp) while vanquishing an opponent in a role-playing game, but she could just as easily be expressing her opinions on childbirth. A 23-year-old part-time cartoonist and full-time party girl, Rakel is firmly opposed to the idea of having children, calling herself a “selfish, s----- person” without shame.
Her plans of having an irresponsible life are thrown into chaos when she learns she’s pregnant — seven months pregnant, meaning an abortion is out of the question. The father is a one-night stand who wants even less to do with parenthood than she does, so as she carries the baby to term, Rakel tries to figure out what to do with her situation.
In a Hollywood movie, of course, Rakel would hold her baby in her arms and have a complete 180 in her thinking of motherhood. What’s bold about “Ninjababy” is that Rakel becomes a more responsible and caring person without changing her views on being a parent, and the film respects her position. She does want what’s best for her baby — and knows that a mother who doesn't want kids isn’t what’s best.
Like the ninja baby of the title, the movie sneaks in some complex emotional themes beneath its bawdy jokes about sex, drugs and role-playing games. Flikke also uses animation, adding a cartoon baby for Rakel to argue with as she weighs her decision. The animation could have come off as twee, but it works perfectly in this deeply felt, funny film.
Also mining comedy out of a difficult personal situation is “The End of Us,” Steven Kanter’s shot-during-COVID comedy. Leah (Ali Vingiano) has finally broken up with her live-in boyfriend, the feckless struggling actor Nick (Ben Coleman), and is ready to move on with her life.
Unfortunately, she dropped the hammer on March 12, 2020, the day that the NBA cancelled its season, Tom Hanks got COVID and the world officially locked down. With Nick having no place to go, Leah reluctantly agrees to let him stay in her house for a while.
“For a while” stretches on and on, of course, and "The End of Us” hilariously chronicles the fraying nerves of exes trying to stay polite with each other in the midst of fraught times. Kanter and co-writer Henry Loevner send up the absurdities that anxiety has driven us to, like paranoia about airborne droplets. (“I heard my neighbor coughing, and there was a sudden gust of wind.”) There are also some good jokes about our flailing attempts to use lockdown to better ourselves; the guy who vowed to watch a Criterion Collection movie every day hit a little too close to home.
But “The End of Us” works because it doesn’t try to strain for greater meaning amid the pandemic, but uses it as the backdrop for a breezy relationship comedy. Coleman and Vingiano are both appealing and irritating in just the right measures, and the film shows that whether we’re out in the world or locked in our homes, we’re stuck with our own messed-up selves. This may be the first COVID movie I'll actually watch after COVID is over.