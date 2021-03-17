SXSW Film Festival Day 1: 'Ninjababy' and 'The End of Us' find laughs in a tough spot

Like the ninja baby of the title, the movie sneaks in some complex emotional themes beneath its bawdy jokes about sex, drugs and role-playing games. Flikke also uses animation, adding a cartoon baby for Rakel to argue with as she weighs her decision. The animation could have come off as twee, but it works perfectly in this deeply felt, funny film.

Also mining comedy out of a difficult personal situation is “The End of Us,” Steven Kanter’s shot-during-COVID comedy. Leah (Ali Vingiano) has finally broken up with her live-in boyfriend, the feckless struggling actor Nick (Ben Coleman), and is ready to move on with her life.

Unfortunately, she dropped the hammer on March 12, 2020, the day that the NBA cancelled its season, Tom Hanks got COVID and the world officially locked down. With Nick having no place to go, Leah reluctantly agrees to let him stay in her house for a while.