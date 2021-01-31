Sundance Film Festival: New documentaries honor creative visionaries Sparks and Big Bird

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival is largely virtual this year, which gives moviegoers the chance to take part without having to buy a plane ticket to Park City, Utah. The festival runs through Wednesday, and tickets are available to watch both of these films Monday at festival.sundance.org.
For those of us who watched “Sesame Street” as kids, even though we’re now intelligent, jaded adults who know that Cookie Monster and Grover weren’t real, there’s still something a little jarring about the behind-the-scenes footage that opens “Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street.”
Just below the television cameras’ lines of sight are the bearded puppeteers that brought those characters to life. The Sesame Street set seems smaller and flimsier than it looked on screen. When Carroll Spinney relaxes between shots still wearing his orange Big Bird legs, it’s almost sacrilegious.
While “Street Gang” includes a few clips from the groundbreaking first few seasons of the public television show in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the point of Marilyn Agrelo’s documentary is really to focus on the people behind the blue fur and felt eyebrows. Not just the puppeteers like the late Jim Henson and Frank Oz, but the directors, producers, writers and musicians that brought it to life.
“Sesame Street” came into existence with a very specific and unabashedly progressive purpose, to help inner-city preschoolers (and Black preschoolers in particular) learn the skills they needed to be ready when they entered school. Everything, from the urban setting to the diverse cast to the fast and funny skits, was aimed at appealing to those kids, often left in front of the television while both their parents had to work.
“Street Gang” credits creator Joan Ganz Cooney and the show’s longtime director, Jon Stone, with bringing the show to life, and the documentary takes a pretty grown-up approach to showing how the show’s building blocks came together. Stone, in particular, finally gets his due as a veteran of terrible children’s television finally given the chance to make something special.
Agrelo mixes archival interviews with the late Henson and Stone with present-day interviews with surviving cast and crew, including Bob McGrath, Sonia “Maria” Manzano and Emilio “Luis” Delgado. Spinney was interviewed before his death in 2019, in which he talks about the duality of playing both the childlike Big Bird and the cranky Oscar the Grouch. (“He probably saved a lot of money on therapy,” Manzano quips.) A curious omission among the interviewees is Oz.
The behind-the-scenes footage draws out the warm, slightly anarchic spirit of those working on the show, and Agrelo includes some hilarious outtakes of the Muppets messing up their lines. There’s also poignant memories of the show’s groundbreaking 1982 episode in which Big Bird grappled with the death of Will “Mr. Hooper” Lee.
“Street Gang” will eventually air on HBO, which now owns “Sesame Street,” so nobody would expect this to be a warts-and-all documentary. But it is rarely sentimental and surprisingly straightforward in detailing how a bunch of talented people, in the right place at the right time, could create something truly magical. As somebody says of Cooney on a talk show, “What she’s doing is what television would do if it loved people instead of selling to them.”
“They’d make really good Muppets,” somebody says of Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks during the documentary “The Sparks Brothers,” and I’m eternally grateful to director Edgar Wright for including that line so I’d have such a natural segue in this article.
But it’s true. The onstage personae of the Maels, who have performed together as Ron and Russell Sparks for a half-century, are larger than life. With his matinee-idol good looks, Russell looked like a typical teen heartthrob in the ‘70s and ‘80s, bounding around the stage in a jumpsuit as he sang. Ron, meanwhile, cultivated a more sinister air, with his slicked-back hair, Chaplinesque (or Hitleresque) mustache, and wordless smirks. It was like both the popular kids at school and the outcasts had a brother whose face they could put on their bedroom walls.
At least, they could have if they had ever gotten their due. But Sparks refused to follow the changing trends of pop music — they seemed like a British band even though they were from Southern California, and were making ‘80s synth records back in the ‘70s. If their stubbornness cost them mainstream success, it also created generations of devoted fans who saw how influential and daring — and how just plain funny — their brand of art-pop is.
Wright is one of those fans (he gives himself the on-screen title card “Fanboy” in the film) and the first documentary from the “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World” director is a fast-paced, cheeky and utterly delightful film that finally gives Sparks their due. This film is long at 144 minutes, but it needs that time to chart Sparks’ long career, all the detours and dead ends and unexpected triumphs along the way.
In addition to letting the brothers wryly tell their stories on camera, a parade of famous faces, including Beck, Flea, Patton Oswalt and Weird Al Yankovic, testify to the band’s brilliance. Hilarious clips from ‘70s and ‘80s pop music shows like “American Bandstand” showcase just how out of step Sparks was with the fads of the times, and Wright also uses animation (hand-drawn and stop motion) and witty film and TV clips. (A montage of doors being slammed illustrates the band being unable to get a record deal.)
Those archival clips are also significant because movies have always been as much or more of an influence on Sparks as music has, and their career includes aborted collaborations with Tim Burton and Jacques Tati. Wright’s documentary finally gives a cinematic band the movie, and the happy ending, they’ve always deserved.