Sundance Film Festival: 'How It Ends' and "Strawberry Mansion' find laughs in dystopia

Tagging along on her quest is a perky teenage girl (Cailee Spaeny) who we soon learn is the physical manifestation of Liza’s younger self (meteors do that, I guess?) Young Liza is as open and free as Not-So-Young Liza is worried and neurotic, and although the film could have done more with this conceit, the chemistry between the two Lizas is winsome.

The film follows the Lizas as they walk around Los Angeles neighborhoods, having random, socially distanced encounters with a series of Angelenos also experiencing their own last days. Nick Kroll, Olivia Wilde, Colin Hanks and half the cast of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” all show up for quick interludes — some funny, others not so much.

This is actually my childhood idea of what Los Angeles was really like, with a moderately-famous celebrity on every block, ready to entertain. Turn a corner and who knows? You might run into Sharon Van Etten on a stool in the middle of the street, playing a heartfelt song on acoustic guitar! I was also honestly entranced by this sunny view of Los Angeles neighborhoods that we never see in movies, colorful and quirky and probably really expensive.