Sundance Film Festival: 'How It Ends' and "Strawberry Mansion' find laughs in dystopia

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival is largely virtual this year, which gives moviegoers the chance to take part without having to buy a ticket to Park City, Utah. The festival runs through Wednesday, and tickets are still available at festival.sundance.org.
This is the way the world ends. Not with a bang, but with a string of random celebrity cameos.
At least it does in “How It Ends,” the quirky apocalypse comedy that the husband-and-wife team of Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein shot during the pandemic that premiered Friday at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.
It’s the last day on Earth, but the pandemic isn’t to blame, but a meteor that’s hanging in the sky above Los Angeles like a smear of vanilla ice cream. Liza (Lister-Jones) is determined to spend that last day finding closure with all the loose ends in her life, saying what she always meant to say to her parents, her ex-boyfriend, and her estranged best friend.
Tagging along on her quest is a perky teenage girl (Cailee Spaeny) who we soon learn is the physical manifestation of Liza’s younger self (meteors do that, I guess?) Young Liza is as open and free as Not-So-Young Liza is worried and neurotic, and although the film could have done more with this conceit, the chemistry between the two Lizas is winsome.
The film follows the Lizas as they walk around Los Angeles neighborhoods, having random, socially distanced encounters with a series of Angelenos also experiencing their own last days. Nick Kroll, Olivia Wilde, Colin Hanks and half the cast of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” all show up for quick interludes — some funny, others not so much.
This is actually my childhood idea of what Los Angeles was really like, with a moderately-famous celebrity on every block, ready to entertain. Turn a corner and who knows? You might run into Sharon Van Etten on a stool in the middle of the street, playing a heartfelt song on acoustic guitar! I was also honestly entranced by this sunny view of Los Angeles neighborhoods that we never see in movies, colorful and quirky and probably really expensive.
But the rhythms of “How It Ends” start to work against it. It’s just encounter after encounter after encounter, and when the film tries to veer into more serious territory, like Liza’s attempt to reconcile with her mother (Helen Hunt), it just feels like another celebrity cameo. “How It Ends” doesn’t add up to more than the sum of its amusing parts, but hey, in a pandemic it beats doing another puzzle.
For a much nuttier but more satisfying indie comedy, there’s “Strawberry Mansion,” Kentucker Audley and Albert Birney’s utterly ridiculous and huggable fantasy that also premiered Friday night. In the near future, Audley plays James Preble, a sad-sack government agent who audits people’s dreams and taxes them according to what he records there. (Dream of a pirate ship? That’ll cost you a few cents.)
Preble is assigned to audit the dreams of an elderly woman (Penny Fuller), who tells him that not only is the government taxing their dreams, but they’re also inserting sponsored content into their subconscious minds. That’s why Preble’s dreams are full of a Hawaiian-shirted buddy offering him buckets of fried chicken, toothpaste and other products.
That would be about enough for one movie to chew on, but “Strawberry Mansion” gets weirder and weirder, every nook and cranny of the screen filled with creatures made of moss, a turtle named Sugarbaby, and buckets and buckets of fried chicken. By the time a pair of human-sized mice in sailor suits showed up, I was like “Sure, why not?”
Shooting on video and working on a microbudget, Birney and Audley use stop-motion animation, full-head masks, and lo-fi visual effects to create this bizarre candy-coated world, with Dan Deacon providing a pillowy-soft synth soundtrack that perfectly matches the film’s vibe.
“Strawberry Mansion” feels overstuffed at times, and there were moments I wished the film would slow down and settle on one of its visual ideas for a minute rather than rushing to the next one. But it’s strangely comforting in its earnest strangeness, and certainly like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Which is why you go to a film festival in the first place, even if you’re going from the comfort of your living room.