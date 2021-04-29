'Street Gang' documentary reveals the people behind the people in your neighborhood

"Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street" is currently only in theaters, but will be available on video-on-demand on May 7 and on HBO later in 2021. It was reviewed from a digital screening link.

For those of us who watched “Sesame Street” as kids, even though we’re now intelligent, jaded adults who know that Cookie Monster and Grover aren’t real, there’s still something a little jarring about the behind-the-scenes footage that opens “Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street.”

Just below the television cameras’ lines of sight are the bearded puppeteers that brought those characters to life. The Sesame Street set seems smaller and flimsier than it looked on screen. When Carroll Spinney relaxes between shots with his Big Bird costume half off, but still wearing those big orange legs, it’s almost sacrilegious.