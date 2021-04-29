'Street Gang' documentary reveals the people behind the people in your neighborhood

"Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street" is currently only in theaters, but will be available on video-on-demand on May 7 and on HBO later in 2021. It was reviewed from a digital screening link.
For those of us who watched “Sesame Street” as kids, even though we’re now intelligent, jaded adults who know that Cookie Monster and Grover aren’t real, there’s still something a little jarring about the behind-the-scenes footage that opens “Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street.”
Just below the television cameras’ lines of sight are the bearded puppeteers that brought those characters to life. The Sesame Street set seems smaller and flimsier than it looked on screen. When Carroll Spinney relaxes between shots with his Big Bird costume half off, but still wearing those big orange legs, it’s almost sacrilegious.
But that’s the point. While “Street Gang” includes a few clips from the groundbreaking first few seasons of the public television show in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Filmmaker Marilyn Agrelo’s intent is to focus on the people behind the blue fur and felt eyebrows. Not just the puppeteers like the late Jim Henson and Frank Oz, but the directors, producers, writers and musicians that brought it to life.
“Sesame Street” came into existence in 1969 with a specific and unabashedly progressive purpose, to help inner-city preschoolers (and Black preschoolers in particular) learn the skills they needed to be ready when they entered school. Everything, from the urban setting to the diverse cast to the fast and funny skits, was aimed at appealing to those kids, often left in front of the television while both of their parents had to work.
“Street Gang” credits creator Joan Ganz Cooney and the show’s longtime director, Jon Stone, with bringing the show to life, and the documentary takes a pretty grown-up approach to showing how the show’s building blocks came together. Stone, in particular, finally gets his due as a veteran of terrible children’s television finally given the freedom to make something special.
Agrelo mixes archival interviews with the late Henson and late Stone with present-day interviews with cast and crew, including Bob McGrath, Sonia “Maria” Manzano and Emilio “Luis” Delgado. Spinney was interviewed before his death in 2019. He talks about the duality of playing both the childlike Big Bird and the cranky Oscar the Grouch. (“He probably saved a lot of money on therapy,” Manzano quips.) A curious omission among the interviewees is Oz.
The behind-the-scenes footage draws out the warm, slightly anarchic spirit of those working on the show, and Agrelo includes some hilarious outtakes of the Muppets messing up their lines. There’s also poignant memories of the show’s groundbreaking 1982 episode in which Big Bird grappled with the real-life death of Will “Mr. Hooper” Lee.
“Street Gang” will eventually air on HBO, which now owns “Sesame Street,” so nobody would expect this to be a warts-and-all documentary. But it is rarely sentimental and surprisingly straightforward in detailing how a bunch of talented people, in the right place at the right time, could create something truly magical. As somebody says of Cooney on a talk show, “What she’s doing is what television would do if it loved people instead of selling to them.”