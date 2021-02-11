Stoughton native's new party game 'Dream Crush' is perfect for Zoom slumber parties

“It changes every round, so in the first round you might really like him, but by the end you’ve totally switched allegiances,” Prueher said. "It’s about, how well do you know your friends? ‘I never knew you hated it when people call waitstaff 'Sweetie.'

“I’d say about half the cards are things that bothered me about people I’ve dated. And then about half are things that people said I did that bothered them.”

Prueher did extensive playtesting on the game with friends and acquaintances, and said it works well as both an icebreaker for players who don’t know each other that well, and as a chance for close friends to learn some surprises about each others’ predilections.

The game is very easy to play over Zoom during quarantine, since only the “dealer” needs to have a copy of the game to display the cards, and the other players can download scoresheets or just use scratch paper.