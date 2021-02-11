Stoughton native's new party game 'Dream Crush' is perfect for Zoom slumber parties

It's been a tradition at slumber parties for generations. You’d get in your jammies with your BFFs from middle school, make some Jiffy Pop and play a board game aimed at teenage girls like Girl Talk, Rock ‘n’ Romance or Mystery Date (“Will he be a dream . . . or a dud?”)
But slumber parties are a no-go in the COVID-19 era. And, frankly, most of those games were sexist, telling girls that their main purpose in life is to date the cutest guy in school.
But Stoughton native Nick Prueher, who co-founded the Found Footage Festival with Joe Pickett, always thought those kinds of games were pretty fun, and that the idea could be updated for a more inclusive era. The result is Dream Crush, a new board game designed by Prueher which was published by Mondo (the merchandise arm of the Alamo Drafthouse theaters) and arrived in stores like Madison’s I’m Board this week.
Prueher said his family were all teetotalers, so party games like Balderdash and Taboo were often the social lubricant on Saturday nights. He can describe in detail the rules of the game Cooties, and said when he left Stoughton for New York, his family invented a new game for his going-away party.
But girls-oriented games like Mystery Date were still a mystery to him.
“I remember my friends’ sisters playing these slumber party games,” Prueher said in a phone interview from his home in New York City, where he’s stayed locked down for the last year. “As a boy growing up, you had to play serious board games like Risk, or we had Dungeons & Dragons. We didn’t really have the fun sleepover games.”
When Prueher started frequenting thrift stores and garage sales looking for VHS tapes for the Found Footage Festival, his eye was drawn to the pink and silver box covers of used sleepover board games that were also for sale. He amassed quite a collection (especially for a grown man in his 30s), and decided he’d take a crack at one himself.
In “Dream Crush,” players are given three potential crushes to choose from — male, female, non-binary, or some combination of the three, depending on what the players choose. In each of five rounds, a new fact or personality quirk is revealed about the crushes, such as “Their paintings of covered bridges are featured in a local coffee shop” or “They whistle through their nose when they breathe.”
With each new reveal, players secretly pick which of the three crushes is their favorite, and have to also guess which crush the other players picked. What might be a deal-breaker for one player could be a turn-on for another.
“It changes every round, so in the first round you might really like him, but by the end you’ve totally switched allegiances,” Prueher said. "It’s about, how well do you know your friends? ‘I never knew you hated it when people call waitstaff 'Sweetie.'
“I’d say about half the cards are things that bothered me about people I’ve dated. And then about half are things that people said I did that bothered them.”
Prueher did extensive playtesting on the game with friends and acquaintances, and said it works well as both an icebreaker for players who don’t know each other that well, and as a chance for close friends to learn some surprises about each others’ predilections.
The game is very easy to play over Zoom during quarantine, since only the “dealer” needs to have a copy of the game to display the cards, and the other players can download scoresheets or just use scratch paper.
He worked on the game for several years, and had made a homemade demo version that he carried around to show people. At an event at an Alamo Drafthouse theater in North Carolina, Prueher talked about the game with Alamo CEO Tim League, who was so enthusiastic about the idea that he took Prueher’s demo copy with him. Prueher later heard that League brought the demo version of “Dream Crush” to an Oscar party last year, and some cast and crew members of the Best Picture winner “Parasite” (which was distributed by Alamo’s NEON) ended up playing the game.
League liked the game so much that he signed a deal with Prueher for Mondo to produce the game. Prueher said he loved working with the company to bring the game to life, mimicking the pink-and-silver retro design of the games he collected from the thrift shop. He was stunned to learn that the lead designer on the project, Chris Bilheimer, used to design record albums covers in the ‘90s, including R.E.M.’s “Monster” and Neutral Milk Hotel’s “In the Aeroplane Under the Sea.”
To celebrate the game launch, Alamo is hosting a special “Dream Crush Super Secret Slumber Party” virtual live event at 8 p.m. next Thursday at ondemand.drafthouse.com, which will feature Prueher and some friends (in their pajamas) playing and discussing the game live, as well as a screening of a surprise slumber-party themed movie.
Prueher hopes the game does well enough that he can start producing expansion card sets. He could envision a set of cards exclusively for the LGBTQIA community, or a Halloween-themed one that focused on what costumes would be deal breakers.
“I started a notepad on my phone for ideas,” he said. “And I have enough already for 10 expansion sets.”