Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth are gently devastating in 'Supernova'

Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci) are tooling around the English countryside in a camper van packed with stuff, affectionately bickering over directions or what song is on the radio. Tucci revels in Tusker’s impish button-pushing, while Firth captures Sam’s mock-exasperated good humor at Tusker’s antics. The love between them, well-worn and enduring, is palpable. “You just sit there, doing nothing,” Tusker says to Sam at one point, “Propping up the entire world.”

But something else slowly becomes palpable as well — Tusker is suffering from early-onset dementia. He’s able to cover his lapses in memory with a self-deprecating joke, and Sam goes along, because he doesn’t want to face the truth either. But some incidents, like Tusker wandering away from a rest stop without explanation, can’t be joked away.

It becomes clear that this is no ordinary vacation, but one valedictory trip for Sam and Tusker, to revisit the places and people in their lives while Tusker is still able to appreciate them. Suddenly, the ordinary sights of their journey, from roadside diners to breathtaking mountains, take on new meaning as we see them through Sam and Tusker’s eyes.