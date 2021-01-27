Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth are gently devastating in 'Supernova'

Note: "Supernova" is opening Friday at AMC Madison 6 and was reviewed from a digital streaming link. The review is about the film itself, and a positive review is not intended to be encouragement or an endorsement to go see the film in theaters right now. People should make up their own minds whether they want to see a movie in theaters. For those who don't, "Supernova" will be available on video-on-demand on Feb. 16. And if you do decide to go the theater, please abide by all theater and public health rules to stay as safe as possible.
“Supernova” opens with a shot of a field of stars, which dissolves into a close-up of two men’s hands, clasped together. The symbolism is clear — another person can be your whole universe.
If the metaphor is a little obvious, “Supernova” is anything but. Harry Macqueen’s second film is a subtle and deeply felt romantic drama with two career-best performances by Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth as a longtime couple, facing the fact that their shared universe is coming to an end with anger, humor and grace.
Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci) are tooling around the English countryside in a camper van packed with stuff, affectionately bickering over directions or what song is on the radio. Tucci revels in Tusker’s impish button-pushing, while Firth captures Sam’s mock-exasperated good humor at Tusker’s antics. The love between them, well-worn and enduring, is palpable. “You just sit there, doing nothing,” Tusker says to Sam at one point, “Propping up the entire world.”
But something else slowly becomes palpable as well — Tusker is suffering from early-onset dementia. He’s able to cover his lapses in memory with a self-deprecating joke, and Sam goes along, because he doesn’t want to face the truth either. But some incidents, like Tusker wandering away from a rest stop without explanation, can’t be joked away.
It becomes clear that this is no ordinary vacation, but one valedictory trip for Sam and Tusker, to revisit the places and people in their lives while Tusker is still able to appreciate them. Suddenly, the ordinary sights of their journey, from roadside diners to breathtaking mountains, take on new meaning as we see them through Sam and Tusker’s eyes.
There is a poignant reunion at a country house stuffed with family and friends (perhaps made more poignant because of these isolated times) in which Tusker falters at reading the eloquent speech he’s prepared for the gathering. So Sam reads it for him, and the speech ends up being an encomium of Tusker’s love for Sam. Bring Kleenex.
The third act turns toward how Tusker and Sam will face their final days together, as Tusker’s deterioration accelerates. Sam’s stiff-upper-lip determination to care for Tusker, no matter how hard it will get, masks his naked terror at losing Tusker. Tusker, ever the novelist, wants to have more control over how his story ends.
The dispute is all the more devastating because Macqueen presents both sides so fully and empathetically. There is no right or wrong path, just two different ways of grieving. While the title might suggest an explosion of emotion, "Supernova" is restrained and moving in showing how these two men face the unthinkable, and the solace they have in facing it together.