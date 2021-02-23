'So Late So Soon' is a bittersweet ode to the art of a long-lasting marriage

To the untrained eye, it looks like clutter. But there is an artist’s eye at work, and the couple has spent their lives curating their home to fit their appetite for art. An old student’s drawing framed in the hallway, of an angry girl with broken teeth, still brings Jackie to tears both as an expression of emotional pain and artistic directness. “If you’re going to say it, say it.”

In the film, Don is usually sitting placidly, reading a book, while Jackie unleashes a torrent of observations, memories and provocative statements. At one point, she vows to stop talking and observe a “code of silence.” She lasts 13 seconds.

While the couple’s charming eccentricities may remind some viewers of the classic documentary “Grey Gardens,” Hymanson also captures the things they have in common with any elderly couple. They still argue, often about things that happened decades ago and never resolved. And they’re facing the infirmities and indignities of old age together. Jackie goes to the local roller rink, one of her favorite spots, but decides not to put on her skates, wisely worrying that a fall could be catastrophic. Instead, she sits on the sidelines, bobbing her head to the pop music, watching the skaters whizz by.