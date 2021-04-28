Singer-songwriter Chris Richards comes home with 'Wisconsin River'

“In the South they found Muddy Waters and they found Robert Johnson and they would record all these people,” Richards said. “And that really is kind of how people know about the blues. But what I didn't realize was that somebody was doing that in northern Wisconsin.”

“Black Summer” is probably the most personal of the songs on “Wisconsin River,” with Richards recounting the events of 2020 as he saw them unfold. “I hope we can make it with our souls intact/Black summer, don’t ever come back” he sings in the song.

“I remember driving back the first couple of weeks of April from Nashville to Wisconsin, and there was just no one on the freeways,” he said. “It was very eerie. I really wanted to capture that period of time.”

After writing the songs during the summer of 2020, Richard went back to Los Angeles to record the songs, opting for warm, spare arrangements on guitar and fiddle. He’s back in Sheboygan now for the self-release of the album, which includes a new website that delves into the stories behind each of the songs.