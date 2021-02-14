Q&A: Dantiel Moniz feeds the inner fires of girls and women with 'Milk Blood Heat'

It feels natural for me to think about motherhood and daughterhood, being a daughter, having a mother. I just think that our society conditions girls and women to have to think about that from like birth, pretty much. Here's your little kitchen set, here's a little baby doll that you're going to mother, and it was the time in my life to where you know, I was getting a lot of pressure externally, with, “Oh, when are you going to have kids?”

It's like, does everyone have to do that? What if we all just like paused and thought about, hey, this isn't just the next milestone, this is actually an entire person that you're going to be responsible for keeping whole. And I wanted to fictionalize that and have more space to think about it. It felt safer to think about those things in fiction than in your real life.

How did you approach writing from the perspective of an 11-year-old girl? Was it different than how you would write from an adult’s point of view?

On the one hand, no. You're a human, regardless of what age you are, even if you're not understanding what exactly that means, or what is expected of your humanity. But I do think there is a rawness about being young, and especially a young girl, right? You're coming into this awareness of yourself, you're understanding that there's a way people are expecting you to be.