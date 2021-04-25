Q&A: Author Ann Garvin says 'being human is a mess,' and that's just fine

Very few author interviews — too few, honestly — end with the interviewer and subject texting each other photos of their dogs.
But it felt completely natural to do so with Madison author Ann Garvin after a recent phone interview about her new book, “I Thought You Said This Would Work.” Garvin’s funny and poignant fourth novel is about the ups and downs of long-term friendship, and even talking to her for the first time feels like catching up with an old friend.
In “I Thought You Said This Would Work,” two estranged best friends, the bruised widower Samantha and the caustic, Type A Holly, begrudgingly take a cross-country road trip from California to Wisconsin. Their mutual best friend Katie is in the hospital with cancer, and Holly and Samantha want to bring her beloved Great Pyrenees dog, named Peanut, 2,000 miles to boost her spirits. (That was part of the reason for exchanging dog photos; in real life Garvin does have a dog named Peanut, but she’s a tiny, enthusiastic little moptop).
Like her other novels, “Work” is hard to categorize, finding space for both wild road-trip comedy and painful drama in its pages. While the mix of tones may give her publisher a headache when it comes to marketing her books, Garvin said she couldn’t do it any other way. The book will be officially released on May 1, but Amazon Prime members can download a Kindle copy for free in April through Amazon's First Reads program. Garvin is also doing a virtual author event with Wisconsin author Amy E. Reichert ("The Kindred Spirits Supper Club") at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, through Mystery to Me bookstore.
From her usual winter sabbatical in California, where she is working on her next book, Garvin talked about the importance of friendship, her women authors collective Tall Poppy Writers, and why life's messiness is worth celebrating.
Do you live in both California and Wisconsin?
I come here in the winter to write because of the sunshine. I need the sun. Especially but not limited to the pandemic year, it’s very hard to write funny when you’re confined to your front porch and it’s gloomy every day. I find that my funny gets a little dark.
Did you try to challenge yourself to write funniest book you could that had the word “cancer” in the very first sentence?
I had to have this good reason why these two women would be in the car together, so it had to be this very dire thing. That's my sort of M.O., which I think, has been a little bit confusing for publishers and even readers. Because the book always looks like it's gonna be a lark. And then there's a very dark thing in the middle of it.
Each one of my books — my last one was about Alzheimer's, and the one before was about addiction, and the one before that was about a sex offender. But all of them are marketed as humor. I think that's always been a challenge for publishers, how to describe what I'm trying to do. And honestly I'm very glad that I felt that some people get it because I couldn't really write anything else.
What attracts you to that mix of light and dark?
People feel bad about laughing about these really dark places. But when you’re laughing, that is humanity. I’ve got a lot of experience with a lot of things that were pretty tough to manage. But there were still some funny things that happened. I can’t explain why I view things that way, but I always have.
How did you take it from an idea to the finished product?
My usual way of writing a book is that I first build the scaffolding and then I layer the rest of it in, based on what the characters are doing. The story comes first, and then I go through it again and think, “Oh, that’s kind of funny,” and add that layer. I just keep adding layers as I go.
Does it get funnier or more serious as you add the layers? Or is it like a cake and you’re adding different layers?
Sometimes they start funnier and then they get darker. This one definitely started funny and got more serious. But the one that I’m writing now is definitely more serious and I’m layering in the humor layer. I’m not sure what differentiates the two. This will be my fifth book that I’m working on now, but there are two more books that I wrote that went into a drawer that I’m still hoping to sell someday. I wish I could say it was getting easier. (Laughs.)
Was there a larger statement you wanted to make in the book about friendship?
I really do believe that people's friendships are the things that save them, whatever those friendships are. They could be friendships with their family members, or it could be non-family members. I also think there’s room for redemption once something’s been damaged. If you start to understand where people came from and what their stories are, we could come together in a way maybe we didn’t think we could.
I have a really strong belief system that we’re all in this together. I started writing this book for two reasons. One, I was sitting in a restaurant with two of my friends who are not really good friends themselves. They’re fine together, but I was sort of the person who brought them together. I was sitting thinking, "These two are so different, if you shoved them in a car together and made them drive cross country, that would be the funniest thing.”
Two, I had lost a really good friend, and to this day I don’t know what happened. It must have been something I said. I reached out to her and asked, “What was it that ruined us?” And she said, “Oh, nothing ruined us, we’re fine.” But I know there was something. So I really wanted to pursue a story of two friends who lost each other, and why that might have happened.
Speaking of friendships, why did you decide to start Tall Poppy Writers for female writers to support each other and promote their work together?
My first book came out in 2010, and on the day that my book came out, my divorce was finalized and I had pneumonia. Even though I had Penguin Publishing, they didn’t pay very much for that book, and what I didn’t understand was that the amount of marketing they would do would be commensurate with the advance. I mean, I thought the day the book came out, I’d buy a beach house and lie under a palm tree in my scarf and sunglasses. And here I was, sleeping upright in my easy chair, divorced.
I got to thinking that this must be what it’s like for all new women writers, who are trying to take care of their families and work at a job, while writing a book and then publicizing the book. I thought if I didn’t figure out a way to make marketing easier, and help other women to do it, we’re all going to be one-hit wonders and fade away.
Every time I met an author, I would be like, “I think we should do this. What do you think?” I was a lint roller picking up people wherever I went. That’s kind of how it happened. We started the website, and just very loosely began doing these other agreements where we all help each other. And now it’s like a full-on marketing business.
Anything else you want to say about your writing?
The one thing that I want is that people who read my books will feel just a little better about being human. We don’t allow ourselves a lot of imperfections, and if we do we get pretty depressed about them. Because being a human is a mess. And the more that we recognize that it’s a mess, the more we can feel better about our own messes.