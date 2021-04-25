Q&A: Author Ann Garvin says 'being human is a mess,' and that's just fine

Each one of my books — my last one was about Alzheimer's, and the one before was about addiction, and the one before that was about a sex offender. But all of them are marketed as humor. I think that's always been a challenge for publishers, how to describe what I'm trying to do. And honestly I'm very glad that I felt that some people get it because I couldn't really write anything else.

What attracts you to that mix of light and dark?

People feel bad about laughing about these really dark places. But when you’re laughing, that is humanity. I’ve got a lot of experience with a lot of things that were pretty tough to manage. But there were still some funny things that happened. I can’t explain why I view things that way, but I always have.

How did you take it from an idea to the finished product?

My usual way of writing a book is that I first build the scaffolding and then I layer the rest of it in, based on what the characters are doing. The story comes first, and then I go through it again and think, “Oh, that’s kind of funny,” and add that layer. I just keep adding layers as I go.

Does it get funnier or more serious as you add the layers? Or is it like a cake and you’re adding different layers?