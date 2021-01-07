'One Night in Miami' dramatizes an unforgettable meeting between four icons

Note: "One Night in Miami" is currently only playing in movie theaters, and was reviewed from a digital streaming link. The review is about the film itself, and a positive review is not intended to be encouragement or an endorsement to go see the film in theaters right now. People should make up their own minds whether they want to see a movie in theaters now or wait until it arrives on Amazon Prime on Jan. 15. And if you do decide to go the theater, please abide by all theater and public health rules to stay as safe as possible.