Nine films to stream at this year's Beloit International Film Festival

In addition, there will be filmmaker Q&As and workshops via Zoom and Facebook Live throughout the festival, all free and open to the public. The events kick off at 1 p.m. Friday with a Facebook Live presentation from Oscar-winning composer Rachel Portman (1996’s “Emma”).

And for those who crave some sort of communal theater-going experience, the festival is hosting free drive-in movies each night of the festival in the parking lot of IronWorks Campus on 3rd St. The drive-in movies will feature a mix of classic and family films, starting with Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Aside from that, the festival will feature its signature mix of regional and international independent narrative films, documentaries and short films. The traditional “WI/IL Showdown” between Wisconsin and Illinois films, reflecting Beloit’s border position, will also take place, including two collections of short films.

Here are a few highlights among the over 100 feature-length and short films available at this year’s Wisconsin Film Festival.