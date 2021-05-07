Mt. Joy offers much-needed joy to live music fans at Breese Stevens Field

I had forgotten what it felt like.
After 14 months without live music, I remembered what it looked and sounded like to go to a concert. Virtual concerts and livestreamed shows gave me my fix for live music during quarantine — stream it through your TV with the nice sound bar, and it seemed like a decent approximation of being there.
But as Mt. Joy began to play at Breese Stevens Field on Thursday night before a socially distanced crowd and the bass drum started thumping, I realized it wasn’t a decent approximation at all. I had forgotten how it feels when you’re so close to the stage that the drums start pounding inside your chest, commandeering your heartbeat. And you know that it’s beating in the chests of all the strangers around you.
That communal experience was what we had been missing. “It feels pretty amazing to see all these human beings outside,” said Mt. Joy lead singer Matt Quinn, who was on a short tour of drive-in and socially distanced shows. “We’ve been starved for music these last few months.”
For these “Return to Live 2021” shows, promoter FPC-Live had divided the field into 378 8-foot-by-8-foot squares, with six-foot aisles between them. Each square or “pod” housed up to four people, who were required to wear masks outside the pod but just “encouraged” to wear them inside the pod.
When the Mt. Joy show was announced three months ago, vaccines were scarce and the idea of an outdoor show seemed like a dicier proposition, depending on strict adherence to the rules. But now, with 60 percent of Dane County’s population having had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (the highest rate of any county in Wisconsin), the mood was more celebratory even if the rules remained the same.
My unofficial observation was that most people were adhering to the rules, with people staying in their pods and wearing masks when traversing the aisles between the pods. Things seemed a little looser toward the back of the stadium at the beer and concession stands, where I saw several people walking around maskless and no security personnel admonishing them. (While the concert rules require mask wearing, the latest Dane County public health order that went into effect Wednesday does not mandate them in outdoor settings, but strongly recommends them when social distancing isn't possible.)
Rachel Howley was feeling especially good about being at the show, and not just because she had a pod in the front row. The University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy student has been busy administering vaccinations, and the concert felt like the fruits both of her work and of Madison’s adherence to public health regulations.
“It’s the best feeling,” Howley said. “And that other people can feel safe being here too. We’re very careful. We’ve been so good in our vaccination efforts. I’m proud of our community.”
Liam Lesniak, who drove up from Chicago for the show, said there were a lot of questions about what a socially distanced concert would be like. But it was a live concert in all the ways that mattered.
“It’s nice to see something in person,” Lesniak said. “You feel like you’re on the path to normalcy.”
Entering Breese Stevens Field felt like entering a life-sized rat’s maze, with hundreds of pods divided up by metal railings on three sides. Each pod was sort of like a little open-air apartment that reflected the tastes of its occupants. Some audience members brought nothing and sat on the turf, bundled in jackets and blankets against the evening chill.
Others opted for more tricked-out pods; one foursome sat in wicker chairs around a wicker table, rented from Madison’s Event Essentials, like they were out on their back deck, munching on a charcuterie plate purchased in advance.
While the audience looked different from a traditional concert, the show on stage was refreshingly familiar. Opening act Hello Forever crowded the stage to start, a seven-piece California art-pop band in which every band member makes a different out-there fashion statement, from thigh-high boots to sparkly, heart-shaped green glasses.
Philadelphia’s Mt. Joy seemed relatively sedate by comparison, an affable indie rock band that adds psychedelic-rock swirls to its tuneful, earnest songwriting in the vein of The Lumineers or The Head and the Heart. The crowd stood and sang along to hits like “Astrovan” and set-closing “Silver Lining.”
The band employed some of the comfortingly familiar rituals of a live show, from generic shoutouts to how great Madison is (although one band member mistakenly thought we were the home of Jeffrey Dahmer), and the drummer wearing a hometown-specific shirt — in this case, the new Forward FC soccer jersey.
But Mt. Joy did forgo one rock concert ritual — the encore. Figuring it would be confusing during COVID-19 restrictions to leave the stage and then return, Quinn said the band would stay on stage and just call its last three songs the encore.
Yes! Let’s use this pause to outlaw the encore once and for all. After surviving over a year without live music, we deserve to Build Back Better.