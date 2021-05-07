Mt. Joy offers much-needed joy to live music fans at Breese Stevens Field

When the Mt. Joy show was announced three months ago, vaccines were scarce and the idea of an outdoor show seemed like a dicier proposition, depending on strict adherence to the rules. But now, with 60 percent of Dane County’s population having had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (the highest rate of any county in Wisconsin), the mood was more celebratory even if the rules remained the same.

My unofficial observation was that most people were adhering to the rules, with people staying in their pods and wearing masks when traversing the aisles between the pods. Things seemed a little looser toward the back of the stadium at the beer and concession stands, where I saw several people walking around maskless and no security personnel admonishing them. (While the concert rules require mask wearing, the latest Dane County public health order that went into effect Wednesday does not mandate them in outdoor settings, but strongly recommends them when social distancing isn't possible.)