Moving drama 'Our Friend' earns its tears with honesty and hope

“Our Friend,” opening Friday at Marcus Point and on VOD, is full of those details that feel messy and authentic, which go a long way toward helping the tremendously moving film avoid the sentimental and soggy clichés that so many other dramas about illness fall into. They’re the sort of details that writer Matt Teague noticed in his award-winning 2015 Esquire magazine essay, “The Friend,” chronicling his wife Nicole’s fight with ovarian cancer, and how his old friend Dane unexpectedly moved in to help.

While the essay was first-person, Brad Inglesby’s screenplay expands outward to include more from Dane and Nicole’s perspectives. Before her diagnosis, Nicole (Dakota Johnson) is vivacious and outgoing, a star of the local theater scene in their oceanside Alabama town, but also frustrated with Matt (Casey Affleck) being constantly away on assignment and leaving her to raise their two daughters (Isabella Kai and Violet McGraw) alone.

Dane (Jason Segel) is a man of almost boundless kindness, living with the family for almost a year to help out and keep everyone’s spirits up. But beneath his goofball exterior (he insists the kids call him “Grandma Dane”), Dane is occasionally depressed and frustrated that his life seems to be going nowhere, and moving in with Matt and Nicole may be a way to avoid the disappointments of his own life for a while.