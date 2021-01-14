'MLK/FBI' chronicles the ugly campaign to destroy Martin Luther King Jr.

Aug. 28, 1963. Martin Luther King Jr. gives his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech before a quarter of a million supporters at the March on Washington. Even today, the footage of the event is stirring and inspiring, filling the viewer with hope and purpose.
Except for the FBI. They watched the same speech and saw a threat. Two days later, William Sullivan, the No. 2 man in the FBI, said in a memo that King, a fervent supporter of nonviolence, was “the most dangerous Negro in the future of our nation.”
Sam Pollard’s new documentary “MLK/FBI” is being released on video-on-demand Friday in time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and is a sobering reminder that while he may be lionized today, King was surveilled, harassed and blackmailed by federal officials for years. And, as the documentary makes clear, this wasn’t some rogue operation by longtime FBI head J. Edgar Hoover, but approved at the highest levels of government.
The FBI’s crusade against King was rooted, like so many of Hoover’s abuses of power, in the hysteria of the era against communism. Hoover believed that Stanley Levison, a close friend and advisor to King, was connected to the Communist Party and that Russia was backing the civil rights movement to sow dissension in the United States. He began tapping King's phones with the approval of Attorney General Robert Kennedy.
Before long, the FBI’s wiretaps found evidence of King’s extramarital affairs, and Hoover’s focus shifted to discrediting and destroying King’s reputation. He leaked the most salacious transcripts to ministers and members of the media, but to his frustration, nobody would bite. The low point came when the FBI sent the tapes to King’s home, along with a phony letter claiming to be from a supporter urging King to kill himself. James Comey calls the entire episode “the darkest part of the bureau’s history.”
Lest the viewer think that Hoover was acting on his own, “MLK/FBI” shows how President Lyndon B. Johnson turned against King after the civil rights leader criticized the war in Vietnam in 1967. Of course, King’s stance turned out to be the correct one, but it’s stunning to see how much personal and political pressure he was under from taking that stance, even from fellow civil rights leaders.
Pollard tells this complicated tale relying entirely on archival footage, and any contemporary interviews with historians like David Garrow are featured only in voiceover until the film’s coda. The footage of King’s speeches are majestic, of course, but “MLK/FBI” also includes little-seen footage of King on talk shows that reveal a more low-key, even funny side to the man.
The film also expertly uses old footage to show how Hoover cleverly used propaganda, whether it was “instructional” films or TV shows like “The FBI,” to present the image of the agency as heroic crime-fighters. Hoover even had a physical “type” he liked in his agents, which was invariably tall, white, straight, conservative men.
As for the tapes themselves, which by law the FBI will have to make public in 2027, the film treats their content tactfully but honestly. If Hoover thought he could tarnish King's legacy with his shameful campaign, he was wrong. Their existence does not undercut King’s achievements, but instead gives us greater respect for the man and what he endured to achieve them.