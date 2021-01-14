'MLK/FBI' chronicles the ugly campaign to destroy Martin Luther King Jr.

Aug. 28, 1963. Martin Luther King Jr. gives his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech before a quarter of a million supporters at the March on Washington. Even today, the footage of the event is stirring and inspiring, filling the viewer with hope and purpose.

Except for the FBI. They watched the same speech and saw a threat. Two days later, William Sullivan, the No. 2 man in the FBI, said in a memo that King, a fervent supporter of nonviolence, was “the most dangerous Negro in the future of our nation.”

Sam Pollard’s new documentary “MLK/FBI” is being released on video-on-demand Friday in time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and is a sobering reminder that while he may be lionized today, King was surveilled, harassed and blackmailed by federal officials for years. And, as the documentary makes clear, this wasn’t some rogue operation by longtime FBI head J. Edgar Hoover, but approved at the highest levels of government.

The FBI’s crusade against King was rooted, like so many of Hoover’s abuses of power, in the hysteria of the era against communism. Hoover believed that Stanley Levison, a close friend and advisor to King, was connected to the Communist Party and that Russia was backing the civil rights movement to sow dissension in the United States. He began tapping King's phones with the approval of Attorney General Robert Kennedy.