Milwaukee Film Festival: UW grad Marquise Mays shows 'The Heartland' belongs to Black kids, too

Some of their childhood memories are universal, of summer days playing in the street or on the basketball court. Others are more specific, such as the street game “cans,” where the players try and bounce a basketball off a crushed can on the sidewalk. I also learned the regional slang term “On what,” which can be deployed as a means of clarification, questioning or agreement. (“It’s raining.” “On what it’s raining?”)

But all three also have vivid memories of the first time, as children, that they faced discrimination. Ellis recounts being treated with suspicion by a cashier when going to a fast-food restaurant with her white grandfather. The cashier refused to take their order and wouldn’t believe that she was related to her grandfather. “It’s not that I didn’t know that I was Black before that,” she said. “But before that I didn’t know what my Blackness meant.”

“Milwaukee’s relationship with Black kids is a tense relationship,” Lewis said. “In a classroom, in the street, you see people who don’t like Black kids. And then the city is surprised when Black kids emerged angry or hurt or confused by those situations.”