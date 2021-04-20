Milwaukee author Zhanna Slor explores identity in new literary mystery

For Anna, whose grandparents were Eastern European Jews who survived the Holocaust, “every step I take I am dragging a thousand ghosts behind me.”

“They all abandoned their own lives and their culture to bring you to America and you just feel like really indebted,” Slor said. “At the same time, you’re like, ‘I’m never going to be able to live up to that. We just don’t have the same life. I’m not running from the Nazis like my grandpa.’”

The journey to bring the novel to life was a long one — in fact, it wasn’t even a novel when it began. Slor originally intended to write a collection of nonfiction essays about her life and family when she began work on the book in 2014. (“That didn’t work, because my life is not that exciting.”)

She later turned it into fiction, with Anna becoming the main character. Her publisher, Agora Books, specializes in crime fiction, and suggested that she add a mystery into the plot. Slor ended up adding Masha’s investigation in alternating chapters to Anna’s story, and while she was nervous at first about writing crime fiction, she ended up enjoying it and is very happy with the outcome.