'Markie in Milwaukee' chronicles a decade in a Wisconsin transgender woman's life

Matt Kliegman had just graduated from film school, and he was ready to make a movie. He just needed a subject.
He found that subject in an unexpected place — Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee. The filmmaker was passing through the airport in 2007 flying home from Brooklyn. Working as a Transportation Security Administration agent was Markie Wenzel, a seven-foot-tall transgender woman.
“I was hungry, I wanted something big,” Kliegman said. “I saw Markie at the airport, and I go, ‘Who is this person?’ I felt a connection.”
That chance meeting would begin a decade-long journey for Kliegman and Wenzel, culminating in the documentary, “Markie in Milwaukee.” The film, which premiered in 2019 at the Slamdance Film Festival, is out this week on DVD and VOD from Icarus Films.
For the next year, Kliegman and Wenzel would hang out and film, going to “touristy” locations like State Fair Park. Kliegman decided to be patient and allow Wenzel to get comfortable enough to tell her story.
“I didn’t want to force the question on Markie before she was ready to talk about it,” Kliegman said. “I wanted it to be on her terms and let it unfold, in a way authentic to her experience, as opposed to, ‘Oh, man, I’ve got to make a film.’”
It’s quite a story. Wenzel was a former conservative Baptist minister who came out as transgender in 2006 at the age of 46, estranging her from her church, her family and her friends. But she also didn't feel at home in the LGBTQ community because of her fundamentalist upbringing and belief in God.
Wenzel said while she was reluctant at first to talk about what she was going through, eventually she opened up to Kliegman.
“I was very hesitant at the time,” she said. “I wanted somehow to tell my story, and have it be a growing process for me, a maturation thing. I wanted to figure out where I was and where I was going.”
In the end, Kliegman spent 10 years filming and interviewing Wenzel as she moved between worlds. “Markie in Milwaukee” is a kaleidoscopic mix of interviews, home movies and recordings of Wenzel’s old sermons from another life.
It has not been an easy or straightforward journey. In fact, “Markie in Milwaukee” begins in 2013 with the sound of a shredder, as Wenzel destroys photos of herself. Tired of being cut off from her old life, she attempted to “de-transition” back to the life she lived before as Mark Wenzel. Throughout, Wenzel’s gentle and kind spirit, and her deep faith, hold true.
“Usually, the story is presented as a more linear progression here to here,” Kliegman said. “That’s authentic to many people’s experience, but it’s not everyone’s experience. There’s a fluidity. It’s not about one or the other. There’s all this space in between.”
Wenzel said it is often hard for her to watch “Markie in Milwaukee” and relive what she went through. But it's worth it to her to see the effect that watching her struggles on screen has on audiences, whether it's transgender people who have lived similar experiences or cisgender people who haven't.
“In that area, it never ceases to amaze me,” she said. “Over the past year-and-a-half that it’s been out, human beings with eyeballs and ears to hear have been really struck by it, and had their minds and perspectives changed. Other people have been encouraged to go on with their lives.
“(At screenings) there were straight parents that were there who say, ‘We never realized what a trans person or an LGBT person had to go through. You had enough guts and courage to go out and tell your story, and it helped me to somewhat understand.’”
Although the film took over a decade to make, Kliegman said he would easily do it all over again (although perhaps quicker if possible). He said he felt fresh urgency to complete the film in 2016 after Donald Trump was elected president, and the DVD/VOD release comes as state legislatures in Wisconsin and around the country are pushing anti-trans legislation.
Today, at the age of 61, Wenzel said she still thinks about fully transitioning, but has not yet made the leap. On the day that she is being interviewed on Zoom, she is dressed as “Mark” for going out in public.
“I’m in a little bit of a quandary, because my insides absolutely do not line up with my outsides,” Wenzel said. “It’s a kind of no man’s land. I’d really love to go get dressed and be Markie all day long and be female. And because of various things, I put that off. However, sometimes I do like to operate as a male and not have to worry about being shouted down or embarrassed.
“I think I do the best I can with what I got.”