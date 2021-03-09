'Markie in Milwaukee' chronicles a decade in a Wisconsin transgender woman's life

Wenzel said it is often hard for her to watch “Markie in Milwaukee” and relive what she went through. But it's worth it to her to see the effect that watching her struggles on screen has on audiences, whether it's transgender people who have lived similar experiences or cisgender people who haven't.

“In that area, it never ceases to amaze me,” she said. “Over the past year-and-a-half that it’s been out, human beings with eyeballs and ears to hear have been really struck by it, and had their minds and perspectives changed. Other people have been encouraged to go on with their lives.

“(At screenings) there were straight parents that were there who say, ‘We never realized what a trans person or an LGBT person had to go through. You had enough guts and courage to go out and tell your story, and it helped me to somewhat understand.’”

Although the film took over a decade to make, Kliegman said he would easily do it all over again (although perhaps quicker if possible). He said he felt fresh urgency to complete the film in 2016 after Donald Trump was elected president, and the DVD/VOD release comes as state legislatures in Wisconsin and around the country are pushing anti-trans legislation.