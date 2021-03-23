Madison sketch comedy group Grapefruit Bubbly to add sparkle to Toronto festival

While they didn’t think improv really worked on Zoom, Kushner started sharing sketches he had written with the other two for feedback. As they batted ideas back and forth, the idea of performing sketches as a group online formed.

“It’s hard to push yourself unless you have other eyes on it,” Kushner said. “Showing them my stuff made it 10 times better with their suggestions. To show someone your writing is kind of a scary thing at first. Because you're like, ‘Oh, I think this is funny’ and then you show it, and then it's not very funny.... So it's been nice to have built that trust with each other — sort of a safe space to share really bad ideas.”

“I feel like our writing process as well has gotten a lot more collaborative as time went on,” Witt said. “It used to be, ‘Here's the sketch I wrote.’ And then people would contribute maybe like a little bit of knowledge or critique. And now I feel like it's a lot more, ‘Here’s a thing I wrote, why don’t you go take it and write another character for it?’ That way, too, we have a mixture of voices and create more diverse characters.”