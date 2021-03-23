Madison sketch comedy group Grapefruit Bubbly to add sparkle to Toronto festival

Normally, being invited to perform at a sketch comedy festival in Toronto would be a big ask for Madison’s Grapefruit Bubbly. The three members of the group — Ryan Kushner, Eli Wilz and Olivia Witt — all have day jobs, and traveling to Canada would involve a lot of time, money and planning.
The pandemic makes that a lot easier, of course, and Grapefruit Bubbly will take part in the all-virtual Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival this Thursday. In fact, the pandemic was the main reason they began doing sketch comedy in the first place.
“In normal times, you wouldn't have even thought about it being a potential thing, especially at our presumed level, where we're sort of new at this whole sketch writing thing,” Wilz said in a recent interview with Witt and Kushner (over Zoom, of course). “There's a lot of very established people that are... getting accepted to this. And so during the pandemic, you kind of have a much more of a ‘What the hey?’ mentality. We never would have gone to Toronto previously but now suddenly, it's an option.”
The three members of Grapefruit Bubbly met while doing improv comedy at Monkey Business Institute, and were doing well in the 2020 “Mirth Madness” competition when everything shut down. They began meeting up on Zoom at least once a week, as much for the social connection as anything else.
While they didn’t think improv really worked on Zoom, Kushner started sharing sketches he had written with the other two for feedback. As they batted ideas back and forth, the idea of performing sketches as a group online formed.
“It’s hard to push yourself unless you have other eyes on it,” Kushner said. “Showing them my stuff made it 10 times better with their suggestions. To show someone your writing is kind of a scary thing at first. Because you're like, ‘Oh, I think this is funny’ and then you show it, and then it's not very funny.... So it's been nice to have built that trust with each other — sort of a safe space to share really bad ideas.”
“I feel like our writing process as well has gotten a lot more collaborative as time went on,” Witt said. “It used to be, ‘Here's the sketch I wrote.’ And then people would contribute maybe like a little bit of knowledge or critique. And now I feel like it's a lot more, ‘Here’s a thing I wrote, why don’t you go take it and write another character for it?’ That way, too, we have a mixture of voices and create more diverse characters.”
“Zoom Cycle,” the sketch that Grapefruit Bubbly will premiere at the Toronto festival, is a mash-up of two ubiquitous virtual trends in 2021 — Zoom meetings and Peloton exercise classes, and a boss attempts to conduct a meeting while sweating on his exercise bike. The sketch will be part of a collection called “Sketch Smorgasbord” that will air at 6 p.m. Thursday at torontosketchfest.com, and audience members can buy an $18 ticket for just that individual show or an $80 pass for the entire five-day festival, which runs Wednesday through Sunday and features over 100 sketch comedy groups from around the world.
Each member of the team brings a different skill set into creating their sketches — Witt’s background is in performance, while Kushner’s is in writing — but those lines have blurred as they create new sketches together.
“Olivia's got this really great stand-up comedy, on-stage performance background, while Ryan's got this really great writing background,” Wilz said. “I like to perform, and whatever I'm good at, I bring to the group, as well. I think we kind of motivate each other in a really good way.”
“Eli really undersold himself there,” Witt interjected. “Especially when it comes to these sketches, he really knows filming, editing, lighting, things like that. So the nice part is we all have sort of niches, but we're, I think, all very good at sort of everything.”
While some of their sketches, like “Zoom Cycle,” mimic virtual meetings and other things that people see on their laptops every day, others are more traditional sketches that don’t rely on the technology. The members of the group say they try not to limit themselves, even if some things, like a house party sketch, aren’t possible right now.
“There's been a lot of sketches we've written that are like, this is very funny,” Witt said. “We just need a plane to do this. A plane and 45 people. There are a lot of things we’re writing that aren’t set during the pandemic, but we’re just filming all our parts separately."
Grapefruit Bubbly has five sketch videos completed, and after “Zoom Cycle” premieres they plan to release one every two weeks on grapefruitbubbly.com. Because the sketches take so long to produce, they plan on producing other content as well, such as a weekly podcast tentatively titled, “Welcome to Madison.”
And as for the name Grapefruit Bubbly? The sparkling water brand was a favorite beverage while they were working on sketches together. And, yes, they are entertaining endorsement offers.
“We hope to get a lot of money,” Witt said. “A lot of that Pepsi money.”