Madison film studio Bravebird keeps flying with 'Trace the Line' film

At the start of 2020, Bravebird was poised for its best year ever. The Madison production company produces documentaries, advertising and corporate videos with an eye toward presenting diverse voices in front of and behind the camera.

And then came the three words that have become part of every business's story — the pandemic hit.

All of that work was put on hold. Bravebird founders Alex and Noel Miranda could have just hunkered down and weathered the storm, making long-term plans for 2021 and beyond.

Instead, they decided to meet the moment and use the unexpected free time to make their first feature film.

“We, like a lot of companies had a choice — what are we going to do?” Noel Miranda said. “During that time, I think it was in early May, Alex just had this story idea pop into his head. And he saw this scene of two people that we know really well, who are now our leads in the film. And what would life look like for them to cross each other's paths in the middle of a pandemic?”