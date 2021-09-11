Madison artist's adult coloring book invites you to make State Street your own

Most artists might take offense if a stranger started drawing all over their work.
But not Madison artist Doug E.L. Haynes. Haynes created the new "State St. Adult Coloring Book" expressly for people to put their mark on, coloring in his streetscape sketches as they see fit. Color its pages, draw on them, even cut out little figures of protesters, Freakfest revelers or sidewalk diners and paste them where you want onto the pages.
“It’s a little bit of a blank slate,” he said, in an interview on his front porch of his home on Madison's west side. “People can imagine their own State Street, and color it the way that they see it.”
Some of the pages capture everyday life on the street, with Haynes often using the intersection of State, Henry and Johnson streets as his home base. Others capture key moments on the street, including the day President Joe Biden’s win was confirmed and UW’s graduation day. Some pages immortalize the murals from the Black Lives Matter protests that have since come down.
Other pages are less representational and more imaginative. One page depicts the 1904 Wisconsin State Capitol fire as Haynes imagines it might have looked, while the final illustration envisions State Street 100 years in the future, with the street full of aliens and time portals, and a heavy winter rain brought about by climate change.
“State Street has so many faces, and so much that you can connect with,” Haynes said. “You really have to do something that connects to all those things. You have to be there all the time to see those different faces of the street.”
Reflecting the idea that there are many State Streets, Haynes invited writers like Fabu Carter and Paige Graham to contribute essays and poems about the street. And, at the urging of his second-grade students, there are also puzzles and activities, including a maze, a word search and a scavenger hunt.
Haynes said that State Street made such a rich subject because of downtown’s unique layout, and because it brings so many different parts of the city together.
“The isthmus kind of pushes all the people together into one small place,” Haynes said. “It’s not like West Towne, where there’s plenty of room to spread out and nobody has to rub elbows with anybody else. Downtown, you are all together. That’s nice. That feels real.”
The book is available for $15 through artcoloringbook.com, as well as at University Book Store and Leopold's Book Bar Caffè.
The project came about, as so many things in the past 18 months have, as an indirect byproduct of the pandemic. Haynes is a longtime ESL teacher at Orchard Ridge Elementary School, and would spend about 90 minutes a day biking back and forth to the school.
When the school switched to virtual learning, Haynes suddenly had 90 minutes of free time on his hands. So he would use the time to paint a new watercolor every day, often packing his materials into a backpack and biking down to campus to find a new subject.
One day, he brought paper that was twice as large as he normally used, but found that he only had enough time to complete a sketch. But he liked how it looked, and went back the next day to draw another one. He was there from November through May, sitting cross-legged on the street (often in the snow), capturing the street as he saw it. At first he thought he might turn them into watercolors for a calendar, but then decided to collect them into a coloring book.
Haynes credits his parents, in different ways, with inspiring the idea of drawing State Street. His mother worked downtown in the 700 block, and in high school he would use her free parking spot and hang out down there. (“It was my playground,” Haynes said.) And his father, Palmer, was an architect who taught him to appreciate business design, and who became a poet after retirement.
Haynes’ father inspired the State Street project in another way. It was after Palmer Haynes passed away in fall 2020 that he began going down to State Street and making sketches. An exhibit called “Father, Son, Poet, Painter,” featuring Palmer’s poems and Doug’s artwork, is on display at Driftless Historium, 100 South Second St. in Mount Horeb, and an artist’s reception takes place on Sept. 25.
For father and son, making art is an essential part of life. One of the sketches in the book, entitled “Art Rabbit’s Day,” features Haynes’ alter ego Art Rabbit going through an average day. In the center, in a circle separated from going to work and everything else, the rabbit is sitting cross-legged on State Street, drawing.
“It’s central, you see,” Haynes said. “I put it in the middle. It does feel like channeling the divine. It’s that moment where time passes seamlessly, and the things that come from your hands are beyond what you think could be possible.”