Madison artist's adult coloring book invites you to make State Street your own

The project came about, as so many things in the past 18 months have, as an indirect byproduct of the pandemic. Haynes is a longtime ESL teacher at Orchard Ridge Elementary School, and would spend about 90 minutes a day biking back and forth to the school.

When the school switched to virtual learning, Haynes suddenly had 90 minutes of free time on his hands. So he would use the time to paint a new watercolor every day, often packing his materials into a backpack and biking down to campus to find a new subject.

One day, he brought paper that was twice as large as he normally used, but found that he only had enough time to complete a sketch. But he liked how it looked, and went back the next day to draw another one. He was there from November through May, sitting cross-legged on the street (often in the snow), capturing the street as he saw it. At first he thought he might turn them into watercolors for a calendar, but then decided to collect them into a coloring book.

Haynes credits his parents, in different ways, with inspiring the idea of drawing State Street. His mother worked downtown in the 700 block, and in high school he would use her free parking spot and hang out down there. (“It was my playground,” Haynes said.) And his father, Palmer, was an architect who taught him to appreciate business design, and who became a poet after retirement.