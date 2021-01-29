Madison-area screenwriter hits the bullseye with Liam Neeson thriller 'The Marksman'

The road that Kravitz and Charles took to see “The Marksman” on the big screen is a long one. Both their paths went through Madison, but at separate times. Kravitz, who now teaches screenwriting at Columbia College in Chicago, studied film at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and comes back to town as much as possible. “I still am in contact with the film department there and I have deep, deep ties. All the things I do creatively, they all started in Madison.”

Charles was born in Maine, but his mother was born and raised in Madison and still lives here, and Charles and the rest of his family have moved back to the area to be closer to her and each other.

The two met when Charles attended Columbia College and took Kravitz’s screenwriting class. A few years after graduating, the pair developed a screenplay based on a semi-autobiographical idea that Charles had initiated in Kravitz’s class.

They liked working together so much that in 2009, they looked around for another project to work on, ideally something different from their first collaboration. Charles starting reading about what was going on at the U.S.-Mexico border, and in particular the idea of self-proclaimed Minutemen serving as volunteer border patrol agents.