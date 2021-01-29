Madison-area screenwriter hits the bullseye with Liam Neeson thriller 'The Marksman'

When Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz were working on the screenplay for their movie “The Marksman,” they probably didn’t dare imagine that it would some day be the No. 1 movie in the country.
“The Marksman,” an action drama starring Liam Neeson, has topped the box office for the last two weeks, and its only real competition this week is “The Little Things,” a Denzel Washington thriller that will also stream on HBO MAX.
But with only 45 percent of theaters open in the United States due to COVID-19, and those theaters that are open under restrictions, it’s a very strange time to top the box office charts. The day that “The Marksman” opened, Charles walked across the street from his home in Sun Prairie to Marcus Palace Cinema for a sold-out screening — sold out because Charles and his family bought out the only 10 tickets available for the theater.
“It was a unique experience to see a movie this year, but it was very, very special,” Charles said in a phone interview. “They do a terrific job keeping it clean and safe, and making sure everybody’s wearing masks and social distancing.”
The road that Kravitz and Charles took to see “The Marksman” on the big screen is a long one. Both their paths went through Madison, but at separate times. Kravitz, who now teaches screenwriting at Columbia College in Chicago, studied film at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and comes back to town as much as possible. “I still am in contact with the film department there and I have deep, deep ties. All the things I do creatively, they all started in Madison.”
Charles was born in Maine, but his mother was born and raised in Madison and still lives here, and Charles and the rest of his family have moved back to the area to be closer to her and each other.
The two met when Charles attended Columbia College and took Kravitz’s screenwriting class. A few years after graduating, the pair developed a screenplay based on a semi-autobiographical idea that Charles had initiated in Kravitz’s class.
They liked working together so much that in 2009, they looked around for another project to work on, ideally something different from their first collaboration. Charles starting reading about what was going on at the U.S.-Mexico border, and in particular the idea of self-proclaimed Minutemen serving as volunteer border patrol agents.
“The Marksman” stars Neeson as one of those agents, an alcoholic Arizona rancher who reluctantly agrees to shepherd an orphaned 11-year-old immigrant (Jacob Perez) to meet family in Chicago, chased by drug cartel killers who killed the boy’s mother.
“Chris said, ‘Danny, there’s some fascinating stuff going on down at the border, perhaps there’s a story there we could tell,’” Kravitz recalled. “Chris came up with the idea of this hardened, broken-down person. And then we were able to find a cool way to explore his character. What if he ends up having to save another broken-down, hard-on-the-luck person, but this one from the other side of the border?”
Charles said the screenplay deliberately avoids wading into the politics of the immigration debate, and the film’s overall message is one of redemption, and the chance for even the most broken soul to redeem themselves by helping someone in need.
Once the screenplay was finished, the pair gave it to a producer, Tai Duncan, who shopped it around to talent in Hollywood. Robert Lorenz, the longtime producing partner of Clint Eastwood on films like “Gran Torino” and “Million Dollar Baby,” liked it and sign on as both a director and a third writer, revising the screenplay with Kravitz and Charles.
And when Neeson read the screenplay and signed on, having such a well-known movie star on board really gave the project momentum. The whole process took over a decade from script to screen.
“It was it was a process that took many years, filled with its ups and downs,” Charles said. “But we all believed in the project from the beginning, and we were determined to get it made, no matter how long it took.”
Charles and Kravitz were thrilled to have Neeson in their movie, not just because he’s such a box office draw but because he clearly connected with the material and dug deep for his performance. Back when they were working on the screenplay in 2009, Neeson was one of the names they came up with on their dream casts if the movie ever got made.
“I spoke with him at length on set about what drew him to the material,” Charles said. “He was very thoughtful in his approach. He's an incredibly talented and well-read man. And, you know, I think a lot of people will go into the movie expecting sort of a ‘Taken’-esque thriller, and they will be surprised to see how much depth there is in the story and how truly character-driven it is.
“He goes so deep,” Kravitz said. “I cannot think of another actor who is as raw onscreen as he is in this film.”
In addition to having separate projects in the works, Kravitz and Charles have a third screenplay they’ve written together under their belts and are working on a fourth, which Kravitz describes as a “modern Western” in the vein of “The Marksman.”
“I don't mind taking a little extra time to get where I want to get,” Kravitz said. "As long as I’m interested in them, you don’t get as rattled and the wind doesn’t knock you back as much as it might.”
“I was taking classes in screenwriting, directing, editing, producing, and, and just learning about the entire process,” Charles said. “Because I thought, if I'm going to get into this business, I should have an understanding of how it all works, even if I ultimately end up just doing one thing. And I think that works really well if you're a producer. It's like if you're building a house, you understand the mechanics of how that house is built and can therefore delegate those responsibilities and have a complete understanding of the process. So for me, like Danny, dabbling in a lot of different areas in this business has been extremely beneficial for me.”