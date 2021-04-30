'Limbo' is a poignant, quirky tale of refugees stuck in the middle

Sharrock’s narrow, carefully composed shots seem to be inspired by the likes of Wes Anderson, using symmetry and asymmetry to heighten the dry visual jokes. If the camera ever pans, it moves slowly, as if turned by a hand crank. The technology on the island seems to be stuck in the 1990s (the immigrants watch “Friends” on an old chunky TV), but this isn’t a period piece. It’s just that nobody has bothered to upgrade the island.

Trapped in this whimsical landscape is Omar (Amir El-Masry), a Syrian refugee who in his old life was a talented musician, playing his grandfather’s oud with joyful skill. On the island, he still lugs the oud around wherever he goes, but is too morose to play it. “A musician who doesn’t play music is dead,” his mother tells him from back home in Istanbul.

El-Masry effectively portrays Omar’s pathos as an immigrant who finds any connection to his past too painful, even though it's those connections that define him and bring him joy. It’s revealed that Omar left Syria after a falling out with his older brother Nabil (Kais Nashif), and now that Nabil has returned to Syria to fight the country’s brutal regime, Omar fears he will never get the chance to make amends.

Fittingly for a movie in which the characters are stuck in place, not much happens in “Limbo.” But there’s much happening beneath the surface as Omar struggles to find a place for himself in the world. It’s a gently affecting film that’s both slight and substantial.