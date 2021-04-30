'Limbo' is a poignant, quirky tale of refugees stuck in the middle

"Limbo" is currently screening only in theaters and was reviewed from a digital screening link.
A remote Scottish island might seem like a strange place to set a comedy-drama about refugees from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. But then the refugees think it’s a pretty strange place to be themselves.
Ben Sharrock’s wry “Limbo” is set on a fictional island used by the United Kingdom as a waystation to keep refugees while they wait to hear if they will be granted asylum. The refugees are all single, older men from conflict zones, and one of the men wonders if they’re all past their “sell by” date, doomed to stay there forever, halfway between one country and the next.
The island is like a giant, soggy sponge, a bleak, treeless purgatory battered by wind and rain. Any parallels to the desert in which Vladimir and Estragon wander hopelessly through in “Waiting For Godot” are likely intentional.
While the shadow of Brexit and anti-immigration sentiment in Britain looms over “Limbo,” the Scottish locals are actually very friendly to their new guests. At the welcome center, two amateur teachers try to instruct the men on how to behave in British society. There's a hilarious opening scene where the male and female instructor put on British soul band Hot Chocolate’s “It Started With a Kiss” and demonstrate how (and how not) to behave in a dance club.
Sharrock’s narrow, carefully composed shots seem to be inspired by the likes of Wes Anderson, using symmetry and asymmetry to heighten the dry visual jokes. If the camera ever pans, it moves slowly, as if turned by a hand crank. The technology on the island seems to be stuck in the 1990s (the immigrants watch “Friends” on an old chunky TV), but this isn’t a period piece. It’s just that nobody has bothered to upgrade the island.
Trapped in this whimsical landscape is Omar (Amir El-Masry), a Syrian refugee who in his old life was a talented musician, playing his grandfather’s oud with joyful skill. On the island, he still lugs the oud around wherever he goes, but is too morose to play it. “A musician who doesn’t play music is dead,” his mother tells him from back home in Istanbul.
El-Masry effectively portrays Omar’s pathos as an immigrant who finds any connection to his past too painful, even though it's those connections that define him and bring him joy. It’s revealed that Omar left Syria after a falling out with his older brother Nabil (Kais Nashif), and now that Nabil has returned to Syria to fight the country’s brutal regime, Omar fears he will never get the chance to make amends.
Fittingly for a movie in which the characters are stuck in place, not much happens in “Limbo.” But there’s much happening beneath the surface as Omar struggles to find a place for himself in the world. It’s a gently affecting film that’s both slight and substantial.