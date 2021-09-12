John, Paul, George and me: Forward Theater's 'Meet The Beatles?' tells true story with verve and honesty

Memory plays tricks. Years later, we remember with perfect clarity what the wallpaper looked like or the curve of someone’s smile, but forget what was actually done or said in the room.
“Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?,” now being staged by Forward Theater Company and directed by Baron Kelly in the Overture Center Playhouse, is a memory play, a term coined by Tennessee Williams to describe a play in which the main character recounts events from their past.
But this is an honest memory play. Those hoping for tidy anecdotes, perceptive character sketches and “After that, nothing was ever the same” epiphanies will be frustrated. Instead, Adrienne Kennedy (who wrote the play with her son Adam Kennedy) tells her story in a truthful, stream-of-consciousness style, with wit and verve and vulnerability. “I was in a daze,” she says at several points throughout the show, and at times it seems as if she’s recounting a dream she had, pleasant and strange.
The play launches with its title question, delivered by Adrienne’s son Adam (Jamaica Gobel) to his mother (Marti Gobel). It’s one of the rare lines he will deliver, as Marti Gobel takes center stage as Adrienne, recounting the true story of Kennedy’s relocation to London in 1966 in the hopes of making a play based on the “nonsense book” by John Lennon, “In His Own Write.” Separated from her husband, with less than $500 to her name, the rising playwright moves herself and then 5-year-old son overseas as a pure gamble. “It was a desperate move.”
As she tries to get the play off the ground, Adrienne recounts how she met this person, and that person introduced her to this person, and that person introduced her to this person. And then suddenly “this person” is Paul McCartney, or Laurence Olivier, or Lennon himself. Sean Connery, James Baldwin and the other two Beatles also make brief cameos in Adrienne’s adventures.
Adrienne is, as the British say, gobsmacked to be rubbing elbows (and, in the case of her idol Olivier, literally holding hands) with some of the most famous people on Earth. She is charmingly frank about not coming away from these encounters with any more insight into these famous people than she had before. They all seem very nice and very happy to meet her.
Marti Gobel expertly captures these sides of Adrienne, the ambitious playwright dissolving into the nervous fangirl. “I was just so overwhelmed,” she says, with a certain pride in being starstruck, not pretending to be cooler than she was.
At first, as Adam threw in the occasional prompt to keep his mother talking (and refilling her wine glass), I wondered why he was there, and why Adrienne didn’t just speak directly to the audience. But it becomes clear that we need Adam’s outsider perspective as he sees what the audience begins to see. Between the groovy parties and fancy lunches, these famous people are politely pushing Adrienne to the periphery of her own project, and plan to jettison her entirely. In the end, “Beatles” is a story of triumph — not of Adrienne triumphing over the patriarchy, but of her refusal to let the betrayal triumph over her genuinely fond memories of the time.
Marti Gobel holds the audience spellbound for the play’s running time, walking barefoot in lounge pants around a relatively spare stage as Adrienne follows the breadcrumbs of her memories. Jamaica Gobel offers a solid sounding board, deploying a "How should I know that?" smirk to his mother to great comic effect.
The lighting design is brilliant, bathing her in golden light as Adrienne meets Lennon or Olivier, shrouding her in half-darkness as the famous men take over her project and leave her behind. Two screens at the back of the stage use line drawings to conjure up backgrounds, or even simple portraits of the famous people Adrienne meets that seem inspired by Lennon’s own sketches. The technique is usually effective.
More problematic is the intrusive bits of well-known ‘60s songs that pop up in the sound design, distracting the audience from what Jamaica Gobel is saying. Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools” is a great song, but why is it playing while Adrienne describes her new apartment, exactly?
Fun or frustrating, the play doesn’t need these flourishes to help fix the audience in this time and place. We have the truth of Adrienne Kennedy’s words, brought to life by Jamaica Gobel’s transfixing performance, as she says, “I told it to you as honestly as I could.”