John, Paul, George and me: Forward Theater's 'Meet The Beatles?' tells true story with verve and honesty

At first, as Adam threw in the occasional prompt to keep his mother talking (and refilling her wine glass), I wondered why he was there, and why Adrienne didn’t just speak directly to the audience. But it becomes clear that we need Adam’s outsider perspective as he sees what the audience begins to see. Between the groovy parties and fancy lunches, these famous people are politely pushing Adrienne to the periphery of her own project, and plan to jettison her entirely. In the end, “Beatles” is a story of triumph — not of Adrienne triumphing over the patriarchy, but of her refusal to let the betrayal triumph over her genuinely fond memories of the time.

Marti Gobel holds the audience spellbound for the play’s running time, walking barefoot in lounge pants around a relatively spare stage as Adrienne follows the breadcrumbs of her memories. Jamaica Gobel offers a solid sounding board, deploying a "How should I know that?" smirk to his mother to great comic effect.

The lighting design is brilliant, bathing her in golden light as Adrienne meets Lennon or Olivier, shrouding her in half-darkness as the famous men take over her project and leave her behind. Two screens at the back of the stage use line drawings to conjure up backgrounds, or even simple portraits of the famous people Adrienne meets that seem inspired by Lennon’s own sketches. The technique is usually effective.