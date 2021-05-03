Joel Hodgson wants 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' to be the Green Bay Packers of TV

“And I can’t wait to see what (Emily and her cast) do when we make shows with them. In a fun way, it kind of replicates the Joel and Mike stuff. It’s like a drag race between two different hosts.”

To keep momentum throughout the 30-day Kickstarter campaign, Hodgson and other cast members have hosted classic episodes of the show live on Facebook, such as “Hobgoblins" and “Quest of the Delta Knights.” He said he’s enjoyed watching the old shows, especially the Nelson era shows he wasn’t a part of it, but revisiting old episodes isn’t something he makes a habit of.

“I guess it's more fun for me, because I just don't know any of the jokes,” he said. "I really appreciate them and like them. But it is like some people think, 'Joel's gonna sit and watch all fricking 220 episodes of 'Mystery Science Theater.'' I can’t do that, man. It’s my job. It’d be like somebody watching surveillance videos of themselves at work.”

Hodgson credits his Midwestern upbringing for making a show that has held up surprisingly well after 30 years, appealing to new generations of fans when other comedies of its time might seem dated or offensive now.

“I think I grew up in a place where when you made entertainment, you wanted it to be inclusive,” he said. “It wasn’t like a niche. I guess at its best, 'MST' is something that everybody can watch, and even watch with their kids. That’s when I think it’s at its best and I think I’m most proud of it. Because I don’t ever have to apologize.”