In Netflix's huggable 'City of Ghosts,' these are the spirits in your neighborhood

Folks, I tried. I tried to dive in to the latest intense British crime drama, full of murder and dark secrets, with a dour color palette that ran the spectrum from blue-gray to gray-blue.

But I just wasn’t feeling it, dear reader. Maybe it has something to do with the one-year anniversary of the pandemic shutdown. Maybe I just needed something warm and huggable right now.

Enter “City of Ghosts,” now streaming on Netflix.

“City of Ghosts,” ironically, is a terrific name for a British murder series. But the kids’ show, created by Elizabeth Ito (“Adventure Time”), isn’t at all scary, but a fun and engaging animated show. It’s also, somewhat sneakily, the most perceptive look at cities and the communities living within them that I’ve seen in a TV show in quite a while, aimed at any age.

The show follows the Ghost Club, four Los Angeles kids who travel the city’s neighborhoods hunting down unexplained phenomena. Someone is adding items to a mysterious shrine made out of junk in a Venice Beach alleyway. The owner of a vegan café in Leimert Park is plagued by strange drumming sounds at night.