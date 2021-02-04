In 'A Glitch in the Matrix,' life is like a dream (or a videogame)

The film opens with a 1977 speech that the late science fiction author Philip K. Dick gave to a perplexed audience in Paris. Instead of talking about his books like “The Man in the High Castle” or “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” (many of which dealt with shifting realities), Dick matter-of-factly laid out his belief that he himself was living in a simulation.

The lion, the robot and the jackal god all have similar beliefs, or at least they enjoy thinking and talking about them. One talks about how, walking down the street, he will think of a random object like an orange fish, and within 10 minutes will see an orange fish on a restaurant sign or something. “Somebody’s got to be putting their hand on the scale,” he said. Another theory is that the guy’s subconscious remembered an orange fish from a previous walk, but that’s not as much fun as wondering if there’s a puppet master up there nudging reality for our benefits.

The interviewees often process their worldviews through the visual language of movies or video games, and the film is a pop culture treasure trove of images from “Dark City,” “Grand Theft Auto” and, of course, “The Matrix.” Ascher also uses computer-generated landscapes to dramatize re-enactments of the participants’ memories, with eerie polygonal landscapes and people that look like crash test dummies.